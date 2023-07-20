BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE – AEL), Amedisys, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMED), Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc (Nasdaq – SGTX)

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE – AEL)

Under the terms of the agreement, American Equity will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“Brookfield”). American Equity shareholders will receive only $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield class A voting share for each share of American Equity stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the American Equity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Brookfield is paying too little for the Company. Brookfield already owns 20% of American Equity.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-american-equity-investment-life-holding-company-nyse-ael/.

Amedisys, Inc. (Nasdaq – AMED)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amedisys will be acquired by Optum (“Optum”). Amedisys shareholders will only $101.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Amedisys Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Optum paying less than full value for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-amedisys-inc-nasdaq-amed/.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc (Nasdaq – SGTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sigilon will be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Eli Lilly”). Sigilon shareholders will receive only $14.92 in cash and one non-tradeable contingent value right per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $111.64 in cash for each share of Sigilon stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Sigilon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Eli Lilly is paying too little for the Company. This Agreement is an extension of an agreement entered into between Sigilon and Eli Lilly in 2018 to jointly develop therapies for treating type 1 diabetes.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investigation-sigilon-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-sgtx/.

