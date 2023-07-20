Vehicle Networking Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Region And Country Forecast 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Vehicle Networking Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the vehicle networking market forecasts the global vehicle networking market size to grow from $0.99 billion in 2022 to $1.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%. The global vehicle networking market is then expected to reach $1.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 8%.



The rising demand for self-driving cars is projected to drive the growth of the vehicle networking industry in the coming years. Autonomous vehicles, often known as self-driving automobiles, are vehicles that can navigate and operate independently of human intervention. Because of their ability to increase driver and passenger safety, efficiency, and convenience, autonomous vehicles are gaining popularity in the vehicle networking market. According to research given by Capgemini, a France-based information technology services business, driverless cars are predicted to account for 15% of total worldwide car sales in October 2020, and 95 million autonomous cars are expected to be delivered yearly by 2035. As a result, the growing need for autonomous vehicles propels the vehicle networking industry.

Major players in the vehicle networking market are NXP Semiconductor NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Spirent Communications PLC, Toshiba Corp., Renesas Electronics, Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Nvidia Corporation.

Technological developments are a major trend that is gaining traction in the vehicle networking market. Major market players are often focused on technological developments in order to remain competitive by adopting new technologies. For example, Marvell Technology, Inc., a US-based semiconductor and technology company, announced 88QB5224, a multi-gig Ethernet camera bridge solution, in December 2021, to distribute uncompressed video across in-vehicle networks. The new Ethernet device enables autonomous driving and introduces the next generation of automotive architectures, including an innovative portfolio of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions spanning computing, networking, security, and storage.

According to vehicle networking market analysis, North America was the largest region in the vehicle networking market in 2022.

The global vehicle networking market is segmented by connectivity standard into controller area network [CAN], local interconnect network [LIN], radio frequency [RF], flexray, ethernet, media-oriented systems transport [MOST]; by vehicle into passenger vehicles [PV], light commercial vehicles [LCV], heavy commercial vehicles [HCV], automated guided vehicles [AGV]; by application into powertrain safety, body electronics, chassis, infotainment, other applications.

Vehicle Networking Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the vehicle networking market size, vehicle networking market segments, vehicle networking market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

