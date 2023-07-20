$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN WAVERLY, JACKPOT WON IN CALIFORNIA

Back

WAVERLY – While the incredible $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was won in California last night, July 19, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee players won prizes at the game’s many other levels.

That includes a player in Waverly, who matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. That lucky ticket was purchased at J Market, 800 East Main Street in Waverly.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.