COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE SURPASSES 45,000 MEMBERS

CAI celebrates milestone during 50th anniversary year.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Va., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute (CAI) , the leading international authority in community association education, governance, and management, is proud to announce it has surpassed 45,000 members.

CAI's total membership of 45,038 includes volunteer homeowner leaders, community management professionals, and business partners serving homeowners associations, condominium communities, and cooperatives.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, CAI has added 2,000 members over the past year. This month, 827 new members joined the organization, and more than 80% of members renewed. CAI has grown by 10,000 members since 2018.

“We’re really excited and proud to reach the 45,000-member milestone. It’s a reflection on the success of the team and organization. Everybody contributes to membership, including our members,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI's chief executive officer. “This milestone is about new members joining our organization and keeping current members engaged.”

Since CAI was established in 1973 with only 200 members, education and training, networking opportunities, and access to exclusive resources and publications have been key benefits of membership. By 1983, the organization comprised more than 5,000 members and, by 2010, CAI reached 30,000 members. Today, CAI has 64 chapters worldwide, including Canada, the Middle East, and South Africa, and relationships with housing leaders in Spain, Australia, and the United Kingdom. While education, training, and networking continue to be a priority, CAI also is the leader in community association industry research and data as well as advocacy support for community association residents across the globe.

“CAI has played a pivotal role in shaping the community association housing model since its inception. We’ve done that by educating and training industry professionals and advocating on behalf of the stakeholders who live and work in these thriving communities,” says Crystal Wallace, CAE, CAI's senior vice president of membership and chapter relations. “Our mission over the past 50 years has been to unite communities worldwide by continuing to understand the influence of today's community association leaders, community managers, and business partners. Our work sets the tone for associations, reflective in a community culture that Americans and the world identify as preferred places to call home.”

>>Learn more about CAI history by visiting www.caionline.org/50anniversary.

###





About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the more than 358,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 45,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.

Daniel Brannigan Community Associations Institute 703-970-9233 dbrannigan@caionline.org