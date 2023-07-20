U.S. Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Top $8 Billion in June

Air Travel Sales and Passenger Trips Grew Steadily in the First Half of 2023

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today released data showing June 2023 U.S. travel agency air ticket sales increased 2% year over year to $8.1 billion.*

Total sales for the first six months of 2023 were 27% higher than the first six months of 2022 and down 0.3% compared to 2019. Total passenger trips were up 11% over the same period compared to 2022 and down 12% compared to 2019.

International travel saw the biggest improvement from January to June 2023, with the total number of international trips settled through ARC increasing 22% year over year compared to a 5% growth in domestic trips.

“Air travel’s resiliency was on full display through the first half of 2023,” said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. “Despite some economic headwinds, both business and leisure travelers showed strong demand, airlines continued to add flights, and travel agency sales continued to increase.”

Results for June 2023 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-Month Variance Year-Over-Year Variance Total sales $8,098,227,889 -10% +2% Total passenger trips 22,276,370 -8% +3% U.S. domestic trips 13,620,896 -8% -1% International trips 8,655,474 -7% +10% Average ticket price $555 -1% -8%

June marked the third month in a row that the average price of a U.S. round-trip ticket was below year-over-year levels.

Ancillary sales increased 79% year over year to $24,555,898. Ancillary transactions increased 62% to 377,122 over the same period.**

More detailed information is available on ARC’s sales statistics page.

About ARC:

ARC accelerates the growth of global air travel by delivering forward-looking travel data, flexible distribution services and other innovative industry solutions. We are a leading travel intelligence company that possesses the world’s largest, most comprehensive global airline ticket dataset, including more than 15 billion passenger flights representing 490 airlines and 230 countries and territories. Our solutions and expertise strengthen economies and enrich lives by connecting stakeholders across the travel ecosystem. For more information, visit arccorp.com.

Notes:

*Ticket Sales

Results are based on monthly sales data ending June 30, 2023, from 10,457 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

**Ancillary sales

Includes fees for products and services such as upgraded seats, checked bags, an unaccompanied minor, pet-in-cabin, etc.

