Alzheimer Society of Canada invests nearly $6 million to support innovative dementia research

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alzheimer Society of Canada in collaboration with Brain Canada Foundation, Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Institute of Aging, and Research Manitoba are investing $5,989,000 in 44 dementia researchers as part of its annual research competition. The Alzheimer Society Research Program (ASRP) is one of Canada’s most innovative hubs for dementia research, helping the best and brightest minds in the field accelerate their work – from ideas to impact.



The ASRP-funded projects fall under eight funding priorities, which are all aimed at encouraging researchers to explore new ways to advance our knowledge and understanding of dementia. The research areas include care, cause, diagnosis, epidemiology, risk, therapy, translational and treatment. To read the full list of researchers and projects funded, visit alzheimer.ca/fundingresults.

This year, overall funding has increased to nearly $6 million from $3.5 million in 2022. “We are setting the standard for dementia research in this country,” says Christopher Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Alzheimer Society of Canada. “After decades of underfunding, we’ve focused on investing in the next generation of researchers, as well as increasing the overall number of researchers we’re funding.”

Each application was reviewed by experts in the field of dementia research, as well as volunteers with lived experience of dementia, to ensure that the projects receiving funding have the potential to truly make a difference for people living with dementia and caregivers.

The ASRP is funded by generous donors and by funding partners, including Brain Canada Foundation, Canadian Institutes of Health Research – Institute of Aging, and Research Manitoba. “Through our partnerships with these incredible organizations, we’ve nearly doubled our total research investment this year,” says Christopher Barry, Chief Executive Officer, “It’s by working together and prioritizing dementia that we are truly able to make a difference, nationwide.”

Unfortunately, each year, promising work goes unfunded. More investment and funding for dementia research is needed so that we don’t leave potentially life-changing ideas unexplored. You can give directly to support dementia research in Canada by visiting alzheimer.ca/donate.

Learn more about the Alzheimer Society Research Program and the latest funding results by visiting alzheimer.ca/asrp2023.

Background

The Alzheimer Society Research Program is changing dementia research in Canada. Since its inception, we have invested nearly $73 million in grants and awards toward innovative research that brings us closer to a future without Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

This year’s ASRP competition has awarded 24 grants and 20 awards, for a total of 44 recipients.

The grants include Doctoral Awards, Postdoctoral Fellowships, the New Investigator Operating Grants and Proof of Concept Grants.

Research Manitoba co-funded two Proof of Concept Grants at $50,000 each for a total of $100,000.

Canadian Institute of Health Research - Institute of Aging fully funded three New Investigator Grants at $200,000 each for a total of $600,000.

Brain Canada Foundation co-funded twelve Proof of Concept grants at $50,000 each for a total of $600,000; and two New Investigator Grants at $100,000 each for a total of $200,000. In all, Brain Canada contributed $800,000 for the 2023 ASRP program. This funding has been made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada), Brain Canada Foundation, and Alzheimer Society of Canada.

The Alzheimer Society Research Program funds dementia research across Canada. Here is the provincial breakdown for the 2023 program:

Alberta (AB) 4 British Columbia (BC) 10 Manitoba (MB) 2 Newfoundland & Labrador (NL) 1 Ontario (ON) 12 Quebec (QC) 15



