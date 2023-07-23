Author Brian D. Mosby Carves the Path to Genuine Happiness
New book “Why Not Be Happy?” by Brian D. Mosby explores a transformational journey to renewed mindsets and lasting fulfillment.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A passionate advocate for personal growth, Brian D. Mosby introduces readers to a life-altering exploration of happiness in his first-ever published book, “Why Not Be Happy?” With remarkable clarity and unwavering conviction, Mosby offers readers the tools to break free from the cycle of discontent and embrace a life of authentic joy.
For Mosby, “Life is full of choices and happiness is one of them.” Grounded in the belief that true happiness comes from within, "Why Not Be Happy?" challenges popular misconceptions and encourages readers to create their own destiny.
In this compelling Christian living, Mosby demonstrates the power of making choices rooted in faith and commitment. By confronting fear, conflict, and grudges head-on, readers can discover the transformative potential within themselves. Mosby's honest and engaging writing style makes this book an easy grasp to readers of all backgrounds, with or without an extensive understanding of the Bible.
"Why Not Be Happy?" is not simply a book; it is a catalyst for change. Through its simple yet thought-provoking content and actionable advice, it propels readers towards a life of purpose, contentment, and spiritual fulfillment.
Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, Mosby is the only son of a police officer and an English teacher. He went to Catholic schools for twelve fruitful years and was baptized in a Pentecostal Church as a teenager. Mosby graduated from Howard University in 1994 and now works for a local utility company in Maryland that specializes in turning waste into energy.
Available in print and digital formats on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers, embrace the challenge of change and embark on a journey towards lasting happiness today with Brian D. Mosby’s “Why Not Be Happy?”
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube