New Book “Why Not Be Happy?” by Brian D. Mosby Identifies the Path to True Happiness
Discover the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ to lasting joy and inner fulfillment.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time author Brian D. Mosby invites readers on a transformative journey towards genuine happiness with his impactful book, “Why Not Be Happy?” In this Christian living, Mosby delves into the core of human existence, revealing how we can unlock the door to happiness and create a life filled with bliss.
Mosby, born and raised in Gary, Indiana who now works for a local utility company in Maryland that specializes in turning waste into energy, offers a fresh perspective on happiness. With an insightful wisdom having attended Catholic schools for twelve long years, baptized in a Pentecostal Church and graduated from Howard University, he challenges society's misconceptions and guides readers towards embracing choices that lead to true contentment.
"Why Not Be Happy?" empowers individuals to break free from the shackles of fear, conflict, and grudges, enabling them to renew their minds and walk in the Spirit daily. While rooted in spiritual principles, the book extends its message to readers of all backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of making Jesus the Lord of one's life.
In an era of instant gratification and fleeting pleasures, "Why Not Be Happy?" stands as a beacon of hope, offering practical advice and tools to foster lasting happiness. Mosby writes in his final note, “Life is a process and we are constantly learning. As long as we continue to be led by the Holy Spirit, challenge our behavior, and be open to change, we cannot fail in becoming who God wants us to be.”
Mosby's engaging narrative and genuine enthusiasm make this book a must-read for anyone seeking genuine fulfillment and a brighter, more joyful future. Produced in print and digital formats, “Why Not Be Happy?” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
