Latest News: Enjoy Movies on the Lawn, Café Concerts During Live at the Library in August
Enjoy summer movies and music on the lawn this August during Live at the Library. On Aug. 3, take a bachata class from Julissa Cruz of the Latin Vintage Dance Company before a screening of “Mary Poppins.” Plus, join the Library of Congress for screenings in the historic Coolidge Auditorium later in the month, and enjoy café concerts in the Great Hall starting Aug. 17.
Click here for more information.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.