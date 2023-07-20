Submit Release
Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the second quarter 2023 of $40.2 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.51, which represents the highest second quarter results in Company history. Second quarter 2023 results compare to net income for first quarter 2023 of $40.5 million and EPS of $1.51; the first quarter 2023 included a $1.6 million reversal of provision for credit losses, which increased EPS $0.04.

"Westamerica’s second quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.04 percent in the second quarter 2023, compared to 0.03 percent in the prior quarter. The Company’s customer deposits and shareholders’ equity fully funded our interest earning assets during the quarter; there was no borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank or correspondent banks. The second quarter 2023 also benefited from higher yields on variable-rate assets. Operating expenses were well controlled and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $853 thousand at June 30, 2023,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Second quarter 2023 results generated an annualized 18.4 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.42 per common share dividend during the second quarter 2023,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $70.3 million for the second quarter 2023, compared to $69.6 million for the first quarter 2023. The annualized yield (FTE) earned on loans, bonds and cash for the second quarter 2023 was 4.38 percent, up from 4.21 percent for the first quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.04 percent for the second quarter 2023 and 0.03 percent for the first quarter 2023. Variable rate assets at June 30, 2023 included $1.5 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2023 totaled $10.7 million compared to $10.5 million for the first quarter 2023.

Noninterest expenses for the second quarter 2023 were $25.8 million compared to $26.2 million for the first quarter 2023; the decline in noninterest expenses is primarily due to declines in seasonal payroll taxes and occupancy and equipment expenses.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson – SVP & Chief Financial Officer
707-863-6840
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.


WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
June 30, 2023        
           
1. Net Income Summary.        
    (in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 70,281   $ 48,033   46.3 % $ 69,562  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   -     -   n/m   (1,550 )
  Noninterest Income   10,700     11,264   -5.0 %   10,549  
  Noninterest Expense   25,839     24,629   4.9 %   26,210  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   55,142     34,668   59.1 %   55,451  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   14,894     9,354   59.2 %   15,000  
  Net Income $ 40,248   $ 25,314   59.0 % $ 40,451  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,889   -0.9 %   26,859  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,901   -0.9 %   26,866  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.51   $ 0.94   60.6 % $ 1.51  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.51     0.94   60.6 %   1.51  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.35 %   1.37 %     2.31 %
  Return On Common Equity (a)   18.4 %   12.9 %     19.1 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.34 %   2.74 %     4.18 %
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   31.9 %   41.5 %     32.7 %
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.42   $ 0.42   0.0 % $ 0.42  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   28 %   45 %     28 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 139,843   $ 91,840   52.3 %  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,550 )   -   n/m  
  Noninterest Income (1)   21,249     22,840   -7.0 %  
  Noninterest Expense   52,049     49,504   5.1 %  
  Income Before Taxes (FTE)   110,593     65,176   69.7 %  
  Income Tax Provision (FTE)   29,894     17,246   73.3 %  
  Net Income $ 80,699   $ 47,930   68.4 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,753     26,880   -0.5 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,756     26,893   -0.5 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
  Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.02   $ 1.78   69.7 %  
  Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   3.02     1.78   69.7 %  
  Return On Assets (a)   2.33 %   1.30 %    
  Return On Common Equity (a)   18.7 %   12.4 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.26 %   2.63 %    
  Efficiency Ratio (FTE)   32.3 %   43.2 %    
           
  Dividends Paid Per Common Share $ 0.84   $ 0.84   0.0 %  
  Common Dividend Payout Ratio   28 %   47 %    
           
2. Net Interest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 70,888   $ 48,516   46.1 % $ 70,033  
  Interest Expense   607     483   25.7 %   471  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 70,281   $ 48,033   46.3 % $ 69,562  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,457,270   $ 7,000,862   -7.8 % $ 6,665,156  
  Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities   3,144,264     3,549,140   -11.4 %   3,287,158  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   4.38 %   2.77 %     4.21 %
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.04 %   0.03 %     0.03 %
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.34 %   2.74 %     4.18 %
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.08 %   0.05 %     0.06 %
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   4.30 %   2.72 %     4.15 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 140,921   $ 92,803   51.8 %  
  Interest Expense   1,078     963   11.9 %  
  Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $ 139,843   $ 91,840   52.3 %  
           
  Average Earning Assets $ 6,560,639   $ 6,999,556   -6.3 %  
  Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities   3,215,316     3,547,651   -9.4 %  
           
  Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a)   4.29 %   2.66 %    
  Cost of Funds (a)   0.03 %   0.03 %    
  Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a)   4.26 %   2.63 %    
  Interest Expense/        
     Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a)   0.07 %   0.05 %    
  Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a)   4.22 %   2.61 %    
           
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.        
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Total Assets $ 6,865,591   $ 7,420,069   -7.5 % $ 7,112,317  
  Total Earning Assets   6,457,270     7,000,862   -7.8 %   6,665,156  
  Total Loans   926,795     1,009,633   -8.2 %   945,864  
    Commercial Loans   157,975     202,585   -22.0 %   165,360  
    Commercial Real Estate Loans   491,902     508,003   -3.2 %   493,132  
    Consumer Loans   276,918     299,045   -7.4 %   287,372  
  Total Investment Securities   5,365,377     5,008,929   7.1 %   5,548,780  
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,460,339     4,721,083   -5.5 %   4,636,098  
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   905,038     287,846   214.4 %   912,682  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   165,098     982,300   -83.2 %   170,512  
           
  Loans/Deposits   16.0 %   15.7 %     15.6 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,988,272   $ 7,413,233   -5.7 %  
  Total Earning Assets   6,560,639     6,999,556   -6.3 %  
  Total Loans   936,277     1,019,623   -8.2 %  
    Commercial Loans   161,647     205,228   -21.2 %  
    Commercial Real Estate Loans   492,514     515,977   -4.5 %  
    Consumer Loans   282,116     298,418   -5.5 %  
  Total Investment Securities   5,456,572     4,978,557   9.6 %  
    Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,547,733     4,688,714   -3.0 %  
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity   908,839     289,843   213.6 %  
  Total Interest-Bearing Cash   167,790     1,001,376   -83.2 %  
           
  Loans/Deposits   15.8 %   15.9 %    
           
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.    
    (average volume, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,797,504   $ 6,424,202   -9.8 % $ 6,061,923  
    Noninterest Demand   2,751,319     2,998,360   -8.2 %   2,851,600  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,159,653     1,298,665   -10.7 %   1,233,439  
    Savings   1,763,410     1,985,325   -11.2 %   1,847,428  
    Time greater than $100K   53,901     63,790   -15.5 %   57,630  
    Time less than $100K   69,221     78,062   -11.3 %   71,826  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   98,079     123,298   -20.5 %   76,835  
  Shareholders' Equity   877,964     788,078   11.4 %   858,473  
           
  Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits   47.5 %   46.7 %     47.0 %
  Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits   97.9 %   97.8 %     97.9 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Total Deposits $ 5,928,983   $ 6,408,915   -7.5 %  
    Noninterest Demand   2,801,183     3,001,694   -6.7 %  
    Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,196,342     1,281,975   -6.7 %  
    Savings   1,805,187     1,982,723   -9.0 %  
    Time greater than $100K   55,755     63,980   -12.9 %  
    Time less than $100K   70,516     78,543   -10.2 %  
  Total Short-Term Borrowings   87,516     140,430   -37.7 %  
  Shareholders' Equity   868,272     782,184   11.0 %  
           
  Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits   47.2 %   46.8 %    
  Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits   97.9 %   97.8 %    
           
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.        
    (dollars in thousands)  
    Q2'2023  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned:        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,457,270   $ 70,888   4.38 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)   926,795     11,937   5.17 %  
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   157,975     2,777   7.05 %  
      Commercial Real Estate Loans   491,902     5,732   4.67 %  
      Consumer Loans   276,918     3,428   4.97 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   5,365,377     56,841   4.22 %  
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,460,339     47,752   4.26 %  
        Corporate Securities   2,210,511     15,456   2.80 %  
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,555,328     26,754   6.81 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   291,270     1,765   2.42 %  
        Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   306,983     2,776   3.62 %  
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   82,074     617   3.00 %  
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   14,173     384   10.84 %  
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   905,038     9,089   4.02 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   94,960     510   2.15 %  
        Corporate Securities   724,157     7,816   4.32 %  
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   85,921     763   3.56 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   165,098     2,110   5.06 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
    Total Earning Assets   6,457,270     607   0.04 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,144,264     607   0.08 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,046,185     582   0.08 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,159,653     104   0.04 %  
      Savings   1,763,410     396   0.09 %  
      Time less than $100K   69,221     51   0.30 %  
      Time greater than $100K   53,901     31   0.23 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   98,079     25   0.10 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 70,281   4.34 %  
           
    Q2'2022  
    Average Income/ Yield (a) /  
    Volume Expense Rate (a)  
           
  Interest & Fee Income Earned:        
    Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 7,000,862   $ 48,516   2.77 %  
    Total Loans (FTE)   1,009,633     12,426   4.94 %  
      Commercial Loans (FTE)   202,585     2,716   5.38 %  
      Commercial Real Estate Loans   508,003     6,192   4.89 %  
      Consumer Loans   299,045     3,518   4.72 %  
    Total Investments (FTE)   5,008,929     34,088   2.72 %  
      Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   4,721,083     32,059   2.72 %  
        Corporate Securities   2,589,490     17,857   2.76 %  
        Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,610,811     10,572   2.60 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   357,727     2,049   2.29 %  
        Securities OF U.S. Government sponsored entities   59,892     533   3.56 %  
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   88,829     682   3.07 %  
        Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE)   14,334     366   10.23 %  
      Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE)   287,846     2,029   2.82 %  
        Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   128,319     595   1.85 %  
        Corporate Securities   17,749     202   4.56 %  
        Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE)   141,778     1,232   3.48 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Cash   982,300     2,002   0.81 %  
           
  Interest Expense Paid:        
    Total Earning Assets   7,000,862     483   0.03 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   3,549,140     483   0.05 %  
    Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   3,425,842     461   0.05 %  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,298,665     91   0.03 %  
      Savings   1,985,325     288   0.06 %  
      Time less than $100K   78,062     42   0.22 %  
      Time greater than $100K   63,790     40   0.25 %  
    Total Short-Term Borrowings   123,298     22   0.07 %  
           
  Net Interest Income and        
  Margin (FTE)   $ 48,033   2.74 %  
           
6. Noninterest Income.        
    (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 3,459   $ 3,687   -6.2 % $ 3,465  
  Merchant Processing Services   2,869     3,374   -15.0 %   2,637  
  Debit Card Fees   1,759     1,709   2.9 %   1,642  
  Trust Fees   810     809   0.1 %   765  
  ATM Processing Fees   702     469   49.7 %   654  
  Other Service Fees   458     480   -4.6 %   399  
  Financial Services Commissions   103     118   -12.7 %   89  
  Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m   -  
  Other Noninterest Income   665     618   7.6 %   898  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 10,700   $ 11,264   -5.0 % $ 10,549  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 80,981   $ 59,297   36.6 % $ 80,111  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   13.2 %   19.0 %     13.2 %
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.24 %   0.23 %     0.23 %
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.        
  Common Share (a) $ 12.19   $ 8.85   37.8 % $ 12.10  
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 6,924   $ 7,269   -4.7 %  
  Merchant Processing Services   5,506     5,997   -8.2 %  
  Debit Card Fees (1)   3,401     4,581   -25.8 %  
  Trust Fees   1,575     1,652   -4.7 %  
  ATM Processing Fees   1,356     920   47.4 %  
  Other Service Fees   857     929   -7.8 %  
  Financial Services Commissions   192     235   -18.3 %  
  Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m  
  Other Noninterest Income   1,563     1,257   24.3 %  
  Total Noninterest Income $ 21,249   $ 22,840   -7.0 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Total Revenue (FTE) $ 161,092   $ 114,680   40.5 %  
    Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE)   13.2 %   19.9 %    
    Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a)   0.24 %   0.23 %    
    Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg.        
  Common Share (a) $ 12.14   $ 8.60   41.1 %  
           
7. Noninterest Expense.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 11,828   $ 11,412   3.6 % $ 12,067  
  Occupancy and Equipment   5,012     4,856   3.2 %   5,485  
  Outsourced Data Processing   2,488     2,423   2.7 %   2,444  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,440     1,431   0.6 %   1,434  
  Professional Fees   485     736   -34.1 %   476  
  Courier Service   611     661   -7.6 %   615  
  Other Noninterest Expense   3,975     3,110   27.8 %   3,689  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,839   $ 24,629   4.9 % $ 26,210  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.60 %   1.41 %     1.59 %
    Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   31.9 %   41.5 %     32.7 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Salaries & Benefits $ 23,895   $ 23,332   2.4 %  
  Occupancy and Equipment   10,497     9,602   9.3 %  
  Outsourced Data Processing   4,932     4,860   1.5 %  
  Limited Partnership Operating Losses   2,874     2,862   0.4 %  
  Professional Fees   961     1,472   -34.7 %  
  Courier Service   1,226     1,243   -1.4 %  
  Other Noninterest Expense   7,664     6,133   25.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense $ 52,049   $ 49,504   5.1 %  
           
  Operating Ratios:        
    Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a)   1.60 %   1.43 %    
    Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE)   32.3 %   43.2 %    
           
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
           
  Average Total Loans $ 926,795   $ 1,009,633   -8.2 % $ 945,864  
           
  Beginning of Period Allowance for        
  Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 19,509   $ 22,925   -14.9 % $ 20,284  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   -     -   n/m   (1,550 )
  Net ACLL (Losses) Recoveries   (1,029 )   (612 ) 68.1 %   775  
  End of Period ACLL $ 18,480   $ 22,313   -17.2 % $ 19,509  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   38 %   57 %     138 %
           
  Net ACLL Losses (Recoveries) /        
  Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.45 %   0.24 %     -0.33 %
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
  Average Total Loans $ 936,277   $ 1,019,623   -8.2 %  
           
  Beginning of Period ACLL $ 20,284   $ 23,514   -13.7 %  
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,550 )   -   n/m  
  Net ACLL Losses   (254 )   (1,201 ) -78.9 %  
  End of Period ACLL $ 18,480   $ 22,313   -17.2 %  
           
  Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses   93 %   54 %    
           
  Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a)   0.05 %   0.24 %    
           
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/23 6/30/22 Change 3/31/23
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 18,480   $ 22,313   -17.2 % $ 19,509  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on        
  Held to Maturity Securities   1     7   -85.5 %   1  
  Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 18,481   $ 22,320   -17.2 % $ 19,510  
           
  Allowance for Unfunded        
  Credit Commitments $ 201   $ 201   0.0 % $ 201  
           
9. Credit Quality.        
    (dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/23 6/30/22 Change 3/31/23
  Nonperforming Loans:        
     Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $ 192   $ 12   n/m $ 207  
     Performing Nonaccrual Loans   5     235   -97.9 %   7  
  Total Nonaccrual Loans   197     247   -20.2 %   214  
  90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans   656     614   6.8 %   571  
  Total Nonperforming Loans $ 853   $ 861   -0.9 % $ 785  
           
  Total Loans Outstanding $ 919,583   $ 999,768   -8.0 % $ 938,628  
           
  Total Assets   6,582,740     7,222,405   -8.9 %   6,700,471  
           
  Loans:        
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $ 18,480   $ 22,313   -17.2 % $ 19,509  
  Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans   2.01 %   2.23 %     2.08 %
  Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans   0.09 %   0.09 %     0.08 %
           
10. Liquidity.        
           
  At June 30, 2023, the Company had $266,187 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending June 30, 2024, the Company expects to receive $288,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at June 30, 2023, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,924,826 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at June 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $704,822 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at June 30, 2023, the Company’s had pledged $1,000,132 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand, and at June 30, 2023, the Company’s borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $2,072,988 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown in market value unless otherwise noted.
           
          (in thousands)
          6/30/23
  Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral:        
  Corporate Securities       $ 2,587,771  
  Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA         503,037  
  Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions       162,528  
  Agency Mortgage Backed Securities         344,657  
  Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value)     326,833  
  Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral       $ 3,924,826  
           
  Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral:        
  Deposits by Public Entities       ($ 704,822 )
  Short-Term Borrowed Funds (Deposit Sweep)       (140,765 )
  Other         (6,119 )
  Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral       ($ 851,706 )
           
  Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank     ($ 1,000,132 )
           
  Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge       $ 2,072,988  
           
11. Capital.        
    (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
        %  
    6/30/23 6/30/22 Change 3/31/23
           
  Shareholders' Equity $ 651,862   $ 617,126   5.6 % $ 642,925  
  Total Assets   6,582,740     7,222,405   -8.9 %   6,700,471  
  Shareholders' Equity/        
     Total Assets   9.90 %   8.54 %     9.60 %
  Shareholders' Equity/        
     Total Loans   70.89 %   61.73 %     68.50 %
  Tangible Common Equity Ratio   8.20 %   6.97 %     7.92 %
  Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,896   -0.9 %   26,648  
  Common Equity Per Share $ 24.46   $ 22.94   6.6 % $ 24.13  
  Market Value Per Common Share   38.30     55.66   -31.2 %   44.30  
           
    (shares in thousands)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
  Share Repurchase Programs:        
    Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled   -     -   n/m   274  
    Average Repurchase Price $ -   $ -   n/m $ 50.11  
    Net Shares (Issued) Repurchased   -     (13 ) n/m   265  
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
           
    Total Shares Repurchased   274     3   n/m  
    Average Repurchase Price $ 50.11   $ 58.66   n/m  
    Net Shares Repurchased (Issued)   265     (30 ) n/m  
           
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.        
    (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
        %  
    6/30/23 6/30/22 Change 3/31/23
  Assets:        
    Cash and Due from Banks $ 266,187   $ 753,293   -64.7 % $ 195,202  
           
    Debt Securities Available for Sale        
      Corporate Securities   1,901,504     2,296,853   -17.2 %   2,019,240  
      Collateralized Loan Obligations   1,514,962     1,601,333   -5.4 %   1,542,377  
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   259,190     331,425   -21.8 %   276,078  
      Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities   291,402     290,725   0.2 %   297,140  
      Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions   79,400     86,676   -8.4 %   82,678  
      Other Debt Securities Available for Sale   -     102   n/m   -  
    Total Debt Securities Available for Sale   4,046,458     4,607,114   -12.2 %   4,217,513  
           
    Debt Securities Held to Maturity        
      Agency Mortgage Backed Securities   91,141     121,810   -25.2 %   98,006  
      Corporate Securities   725,252     181,316   300.0 %   723,553  
      Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (3)   83,963     139,228   -39.7 %   87,760  
    Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (3)   900,356     442,354   103.5 %   909,319  
           
    Loans   919,583     999,768   -8.0 %   938,628  
    Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans   (18,480 )   (22,313 ) -17.2 %   (19,509 )
    Total Loans, net   901,103     977,455   -7.8 %   919,119  
           
    Premises and Equipment, net   27,908     30,309   -7.9 %   28,331  
    Identifiable Intangibles, net   463     707   -34.5 %   523  
    Goodwill   121,673     121,673   0.0 %   121,673  
    Other Assets   318,592     289,500   10.0 %   308,791  
           
  Total Assets $ 6,582,740   $ 7,222,405   -8.9 % $ 6,700,471  
           
  Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:        
    Deposits:        
      Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,721,046   $ 2,987,725   -8.9 % $ 2,788,992  
      Interest-Bearing Transaction   1,133,006     1,303,700   -13.1 %   1,201,356  
      Savings   1,735,083     1,983,713   -12.5 %   1,783,667  
      Time   116,792     140,453   -16.8 %   125,300  
    Total Deposits   5,705,927     6,415,591   -11.1 %   5,899,315  
           
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   138,005     118,167   16.8 %   83,088  
    Other Liabilities   86,946     71,521   21.6 %   75,143  
  Total Liabilities   5,930,878     6,605,279   -10.2 %   6,057,546  
           
  Shareholders' Equity:        
    Common Equity:        
      Paid-In Capital   471,510     473,555   -0.4 %   471,159  
      Accumulated Other        
        Comprehensive Loss   (252,043 )   (188,025 ) 34.0 %   (231,573 )
      Retained Earnings   432,395     331,596   30.4 %   403,339  
  Total Shareholders' Equity   651,862     617,126   5.6 %   642,925  
           
  Total Liabilities and        
     Shareholders' Equity $ 6,582,740   $ 7,222,405   -8.9 % $ 6,700,471  
           
13. Income Statements.        
    (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
        %  
    Q2'2023 Q2'2022 Change Q1'2023
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 11,845   $ 12,331   -3.9 % $ 11,740  
  Equity Securities   152     129   17.8 %   152  
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   47,452     31,764   49.4 %   46,810  
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   8,930     1,771   404.3 %   8,980  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   2,110     2,002   5.4 %   1,942  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   70,489     47,997   46.9 %   69,624  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   104     91   14.3 %   94  
    Savings Deposits   396     288   37.5 %   280  
    Time Deposits   82     82   0.0 %   84  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   25     22   13.6 %   13  
  Total Interest Expense   607     483   25.7 %   471  
           
  Net Interest Income   69,882     47,514   47.1 %   69,153  
           
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   -     -   n/m   (1,550 )
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   3,459     3,687   -6.2 %   3,465  
    Merchant Processing Services   2,869     3,374   -15.0 %   2,637  
    Debit Card Fees   1,759     1,709   2.9 %   1,642  
    Trust Fees   810     809   0.1 %   765  
    ATM Processing Fees   702     469   49.7 %   654  
    Other Service Fees   458     480   -4.6 %   399  
    Financial Services Commissions   103     118   -12.7 %   89  
    Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m   -  
    Other Noninterest Income   665     618   7.6 %   898  
  Total Noninterest Income   10,700     11,264   -5.0 %   10,549  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and Related Benefits   11,828     11,412   3.6 %   12,067  
    Occupancy and Equipment   5,012     4,856   3.2 %   5,485  
    Outsourced Data Processing   2,488     2,423   2.7 %   2,444  
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   1,440     1,431   0.6 %   1,434  
    Professional Fees   485     736   -34.1 %   476  
    Courier Service   611     661   -7.6 %   615  
    Other Noninterest Expense   3,975     3,110   27.8 %   3,689  
  Total Noninterest Expense   25,839     24,629   4.9 %   26,210  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   54,743     34,149   60.3 %   55,042  
  Income Tax Provision   14,495     8,835   64.1 %   14,591  
  Net Income $ 40,248   $ 25,314   59.0 % $ 40,451  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,889   -0.9 %   26,859  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,648     26,901   -0.9 %   26,866  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
    Basic Earnings $ 1.51   $ 0.94   60.6 % $ 1.51  
    Diluted Earnings   1.51     0.94   60.6 %   1.51  
    Dividends Paid   0.42     0.42   0.0 %   0.42  
           
        %  
    6/30'23YTD 6/30'22YTD Change  
  Interest & Fee Income:        
  Loans $ 23,585   $ 25,273   -6.7 %  
  Equity Securities   304     257   18.3 %  
  Debt Securities Available for Sale   94,262     60,330   56.2 %  
  Debt Securities Held to Maturity   17,910     3,415   424.5 %  
  Interest-Bearing Cash   4,052     2,481   63.3 %  
  Total Interest & Fee Income   140,113     91,756   52.7 %  
           
  Interest Expense:        
    Transaction Deposits   198     179   10.6 %  
    Savings Deposits   676     571   18.4 %  
    Time Deposits   166     163   1.8 %  
    Short-Term Borrowed Funds   38     50   -24.0 %  
  Total Interest Expense   1,078     963   11.9 %  
           
  Net Interest Income   139,035     90,793   53.1 %  
           
  Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2)   (1,550 )   -   n/m  
           
  Noninterest Income:        
    Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   6,924     7,269   -4.7 %  
    Merchant Processing Services   5,506     5,997   -8.2 %  
    Debit Card Fees (1)   3,401     4,581   -25.8 %  
    Trust Fees   1,575     1,652   -4.7 %  
    ATM Processing Fees   1,356     920   47.4 %  
    Other Service Fees   857     929   -7.8 %  
    Financial Services Commissions   192     235   -18.3 %  
    Securities Losses   (125 )   -   n/m  
    Other Operating   1,563     1,257   24.3 %  
  Total Noninterest Income   21,249     22,840   -7.0 %  
           
  Noninterest Expense:        
    Salaries and Related Benefits   23,895     23,332   2.4 %  
    Occupancy and Equipment   10,497     9,602   9.3 %  
    Outsourced Data Processing   4,932     4,860   1.5 %  
    Limited Partnership Operating Losses   2,874     2,862   0.4 %  
    Professional Fees   961     1,472   -34.7 %  
    Courier Service   1,226     1,243   -1.4 %  
    Other Operating   7,664     6,133   25.0 %  
  Total Noninterest Expense   52,049     49,504   5.1 %  
           
  Income Before Income Taxes   109,785     64,129   71.2 %  
  Income Tax Provision   29,086     16,199   79.6 %  
  Net Income $ 80,699   $ 47,930   68.4 %  
           
  Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,753     26,880   -0.5 %  
  Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding   26,756     26,893   -0.5 %  
           
  Per Common Share Data:        
  Basic Earnings $ 3.02   $ 1.78   69.7 %  
  Diluted Earnings   3.02     1.78   69.7 %  
  Dividends Paid   0.84     0.84   0.0 %  
           
  Footnotes and Abbreviations:        
           
  (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022.
           
  (2) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023.
           
  (3) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and $7 thousand at June 30, 2022.
           
  (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
           
  (a) Annualized        

 


