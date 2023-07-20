Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“With over 25 companies presenting and a keynote from Socialsuite, we are excited to host our upcoming two-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to engage more investors, and we are thrilled to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach.”

"We're excited to participate in the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Starting the ESG journey can be challenging for small to mid-cap companies and we want to help them navigate those challenges in a sustainable, yet efficient way," said Seth Forman, President of ESG at Socialsuite. "We look forward to sharing the lessons our customers have learnt and how Socialsuite can help companies get started with ESG, fast."

July 26th

July 27th

To view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

