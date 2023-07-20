Submit Release
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“With over 25 companies presenting and a keynote from Socialsuite, we are excited to host our upcoming two-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to engage more investors, and we are thrilled to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach.”

"We're excited to participate in the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Starting the ESG journey can be challenging for small to mid-cap companies and we want to help them navigate those challenges in a sustainable, yet efficient way," said Seth Forman, President of ESG at Socialsuite.  "We look forward to sharing the lessons our customers have learnt and how Socialsuite can help companies get started with ESG, fast."

July 26th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Socialsuite Keynote Presentation – ESG for Small Caps: Why Get Started Now?
Athena Catsoules, Account Executive
10:00 AM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
10:30 AM WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
11:00 AM Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
11:30 AM American Rare Earth Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
12:00 PM Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
12:30 PM Canterra Minerals Corp. OTCQB: CTMCF | TSXV: CTM
1:00 PM Sabre Gold Mines Corp. OTCQB: SGLDF | TSX: SGLD
1:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:00 PM First Tellurium Corp. OTCQB: FSTTF | CSE: FTEL
2:30 PM Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV:AIR
3:00 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
3:30 PM Silver Hammer Mining Corp. OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR

July 27th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRY | AIM: PAF
10:00 AM Galantas Gold Corp. OTCQX: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
11:00 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
11:30 AM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
12:00 PM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
12:30 PM G2 Goldfields Inc. OTCQX: GUYGF | TSXV: GTWO
1:00 PM Kodiak Copper Corp. OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK
1:30 PM Archer Exploration Corp. OTCQB: RCHRF | CSE: RCHR
2:00 PM Chilean Cobalt Corp. Private
2:30 PM Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Culture, Society & Lifestyle


