Global Proptech Market Size to Reach USD 102.4 Billion, With a CAGR of 16.30% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The global proptech market will touch USD 102.4 billion at a 16.30% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report. One of the major changes in the real estate sector is the introduction of cloud computing. The management and delivery of software programs to end users have undergone significant change as a result of cloud computing. These developments have made it possible for software developers to concentrate on cloud-based software. Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms are easily incorporated by multifamily residential property management companies to link online payment options with property management software for easy transactions.

Proptech Market Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the Proptech market report include

Ascendix Technologies

Zumper Inc.

Opendoor

Altus Group

Guesty Inc.

HoloBuilder, Inc.

Zillow Inc.

ManageCasa

Coadjut

Vergesense

Reggora

Enertiv

Homelight

Proptech group

Qualia.

Opportunities:

Increased Use of AR and VR to Offer Robust Opportunities:

Brokers and developers are more engaged and make better decisions because of the increased use of virtual reality and augmented reality. Over the foreseeable term, this is also expected to fuel market expansion.

Restraints and Challenges:

Lack of Standardization to Act as Market Restraints:

The lack of standardization, resistance to change, and issues with security & privacy violations may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report – Proptech Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 102.4 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 16.30% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Technological advancements including digitalization, cloud usage, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence Key Market Dynamics Increasing adoption of several cutting-edge technologies and increasing demand for property management software (PMS) and asset management software

Proptech Market Segmentation:

The global proptech market is bifurcated based on property type, solution, deployment, and end user.

By property type, residential will lead the market over the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to technological advancements in residential real estate industry. As IT businesses provide services like virtual open houses & digital closings, the residential sector is receiving more attention. Thanks to technology improvements, prospective house buyers may now go forward with greater ease.

By solution - software will domineer the market over the forecast period. Proptech software's other benefits, such as how it aids property managers and brokers in promoting properties more rapidly, effectively, and with higher-quality results, are attributed with the segment's expansion. The services category is predicted to have the highest CAGR throughout the projection period. The desire for novel selling alternatives, novel idea agents, and novel landlord services, amid other things, is said to be responsible for the segment's growth.

By deployment - on-premise will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The benefits of on-premise installations, including as ownership and control over hardware and a greater data protection level over proptech software which is hosted in the cloud, have contributed to the increase. Businesses or organizations can additionally customize on-premise deployment to meet their specific needs. The category is anticipated to expand throughout the projection period as a consequence of the benefits of on-premises implementation.

By end user - housing associations will head the market over the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the challenges townships and apartments face, including collecting rent, maintaining buildings, and keeping the track of tenants. All of these challenges have forced the key market players to provide systems for payment tracking, the inspections, & transparent and comprehensive reporting. Affordable housing uses proptech software to assign the appropriate rent payments depending on how much the renter contributes over government support.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The need for remote solutions within the real estate sector increased as a result of lockdowns and social isolation policies. During this period, usage of proptech firms that provided online property listings, virtual property tours, and digital transactions surged. The epidemic hastened the real estate industry's transition to digital technology. Paperwork, manual transactions, and in-person meetings were among the traditional operations that were disrupted. Proptech solutions that provided contactless transactions, e-signatures, & online property management systems were thus adopted by businesses as a result.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head Proptech Market:

North America's 45.80% revenue share in 2022 was the highest. The prosperity of the neighborhood is attributed to the presence of well-known companies like Ascendix Technologies, Opendoor, Zumper Inc., and Altus Group, amid others. Real estate is one of the most dependable and promising industries in North America, and it is growing. The tech-savvy millennial demographic, which makes up around 43% of the local real estate market, is driving increasing demand for smart houses with IoT-enabled gadgets. This is driving the market expansion in this region as a result. Additionally, the U.S. market had the biggest market share, while the Proptech industry in Canada was expanding at the quickest rate on the North American continent.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Proptech Market:

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific Proptech industry is anticipated to see the quickest CAGR growth. The region's rise is attributed to the rising proptech investment in the APAC region. In 2022, China and India will have the largest proptech markets in APAC, according to study by industry experts, with total proptech investment levels of USD 12.5 billion & 9.1 billion, respectively. Additionally, the Indian market had the highest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's Proptech industry had the greatest market share.

