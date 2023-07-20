Attorney General Josh Stein Partners with USDA to Fight for Cheaper Food

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein joined a historic partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to protect competition and keep grocery, meat, and poultry prices affordable for North Carolinians.

“Too many North Carolinians are struggling with high prices at the grocery store register these days, and it’s having a real impact on families’ budgets,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m joining this federal partnership so we can work together to create fairer markets, more choice, and more affordable food.”

The partnership between the USDA and 31 attorneys general of both parties will help states tackle anticompetitive practices in the agriculture industry that raise prices and limit choices for customers and producers. States and the federal government will join forces to broaden enforcement authority, share expertise and insights, fund complex cases, and support research. It will ultimately result in fairer, more competitive markets and a more resilient supply chain.

More on the partnership is available here.

###