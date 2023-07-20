Global Service and Technology Provider Executives Assume Key Roles on MEF Board of Directors

Visionary executives to propel MEF’s global enterprise digital transformation efforts

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the results of the 2023-2024 Board of Directors elections held at the MEF Annual Members Meeting. The newly appointed Board comprises a highly skilled group of service and technology visionaries and leaders dedicated to advancing an automated ecosystem that delivers secure, standardized services, providing customers with on-demand, cloud-like experiences.



MEF 2023-2024 Board of Directors

Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Shawn Hakl, Vice President, 5G Strategy, Microsoft

Aamir Hussain​, Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America​

Daniele Mancuso, Senior Vice President Chief Product Management, Sparkle

Franck Morales, Vice President, Evolution Platform, Orange Business Services

Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business

Bob Victor, Senior Vice President, Customer Solutions, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Vice President, Innovation, Colt Technology Services



MEF Officers

Nan Chen, President and CEO

Andrew Dugan, Chairman

Bob Victor, Treasurer

Pascal Menezes, Chief Technology Officer, MEF

Kevin Vachon, Chief Operating Officer, MEF

Daniel Bar-Lev, Vice President, Strategic Programs, MEF

"We are fortunate to have assembled a world-class team of distinguished leaders on MEF's Board of Directors," said Nan Chen, President and CEO, MEF. "For more than 20 years, MEF has tackled shared business challenges through industry collaboration. Our new Board brings deep industry expertise, insights, and fresh perspectives that will propel innovation and strengthen MEF's ability to drive network transformation and power the digital economy."

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Melissa Power

MEF

pr@mef.net

