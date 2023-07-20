Tacton Pioneers Environmental Footprint Configuration for Manufacturers 

Empowers businesses and their customers to make informed decisions that align with their sustainability goals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) partner for manufacturers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation focusing on sustainable product sales: Environmental Footprint Configuration. This groundbreaking addition to Tacton CPQ is set to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by empowering businesses and their customers to make informed decisions that align with their sustainability goals.



Carbon footprint goals and regulations continue to be a critical focus for companies worldwide. Based on interviews with customers, Tacton sees manufacturers at risk of losing revenue if they cannot provide ESG data as part of their quotes. The risk is up to 5% reduction in revenue without ESG data and a potential for approximately 25% increase in revenue with the inclusion of ESG data. Tacton’s Environmental Footprint Configuration comes at a pivotal time. This much-needed capability will enable manufacturers to understand the environmental impact of configured products. Now, manufacturers can not only report environmental impact of products to regulatory organizations but also inform their prospects on choosing optimal products with readily available carbon emissions data for configured products.

With Environmental Footprint Configuration, product specific environmental impact data is generated via an interface with life cycle assessment (LCA) software for each individual configuration. Leveraging LCA information usually requires manual work from experts, taking several days for just one configuration. With the new integration to LCA software this calculation is automated and can result in significant cost savings. Tacton is purpose-built to integrate seamlessly with any LCA data sources and is starting the first integration with PRe’ Sustainability using their software SimaPro for LCA data. SimaPro is a robust source of data built over 30 years of use by research institutions and companies across 80 countries.

With LCA data and Environmental Footprint Configuration, Tacton CPQ equips manufacturers with comprehensive emissions data spanning Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, enabling them to quantify and optimize the environmental impact of their products throughout the entire product lifecycle. From material selection and energy consumption during use to transportation and end of life disposal, businesses can now make environmentally conscious decisions enabled by configuration.

Tacton’s Environmental Footprint Configuration will deliver unmatched business value. Manufacturers will now be able to:

Have instant availability of emissions data per product for reporting.

Generate new revenue and higher margin opportunities with lower environmental impact offerings.

Avoid manual LCA calculations for reporting or selection of products.

Configure products fast and visualize the CO2 emissions for that configuration.

Integrate with any LCA database.



“With the introduction of Environmental Footprint Configuration, Tacton is revolutionizing what it means to offer sustainable products in the industrial space,” said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. “We believe emission data transparency will drive innovation and drive manufacturers to develop more sustainable products. We are proud to offer manufacturers a powerful tool that can easily optimize environmentally sound product configuration online, giving manufacturers the ability to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions to their customers.”

Environmental Footprint Configuration will be available for purchase as an option in Tacton CPQ as of August 2023. Watch this video to learn more about this innovative CPQ capability. Additionally, to help educate manufacturers on environmental regulations and the potential business benefits of offering sustainable products, Tacton will be offering readiness workshops starting Q3 2023.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton’s Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton’s founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton is trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo.

About PRé

PRé Sustainability helps companies turn sustainability strategy into action, through fact-based consulting services, training and software solutions based on life cycle thinking. Organizations reach out to PRé to measure, improve and communicate their sustainability performance. PRé’s flagship product is SimaPro : life cycle assessment (LCA) software. SimaPro gives sustainability experts, product designers and decision-makers the power to gain insight into the environmental performance of products and services, to define hotspots and to drive positive change. For over 30 years, SimaPro has been among the leading professional LCA software packages – used by industries, consultancies, and research institutes in more than 80 countries.

Follow PRé on LinkedIn .