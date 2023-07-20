Industrial Mainboards Market to Expand USD 2.7 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.90% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The increasing demand for in-car safety solutions is driving the market growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Mainboards Market Research Report: By Type, Application, Component, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast Till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 2.7 Billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 5.90% during the assessment timeframe.

Key Companies in the Industrial Mainboards market include

Advantech

Kontron

Beckhoff Automation

Avalue Technology

ADLINK Technology

Arbor

ASRock

Asus

Axiomtek

BCM

COMMELL

Corvalent

DFI

EVOC

Fujitsu

Habey USA

IEI Integration

NEXCOM

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11893

The primary market factors boosting market expansion are the increased integration of connected vehicles with advanced driving-assistance systems (ADAS) and the rising need for in-car safety solutions to promote driver and passenger safety.

In the automotive business, industrial mainboards are used to control a variety of interior car parts, such as the doors, signs, odometers, ignitions, cameras, and payment terminals. This is one of the primary drivers causing the market to grow across the globe, along with rising demand for in-car safety solutions and developing connected vehicle integration with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to promote driver and passenger safety. The rise in demand for luxury and autonomous vehicles is benefiting the market as well. Growing demand for both casual and competitive gaming is boosting sales of gaming laptops and desktops, which is assisting the industry. They support a wider range of gaming capabilities, enhanced device compatibility, and CPU overclocking. Global demand for industrial mainboards is also being fueled by the increase of automated teller machines (ATMs) in both urban and rural areas.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2.7 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.90 % from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for edge computing in industrial settings Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for in-car safety solutions and the rising integration of connected vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to improve driver and passenger safety

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Industrial Mainboards Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-mainboards-market-11893

MRI, CT, surgical imaging, ultrasonic medical equipment, disinfection robots, medical video recorders, patient monitors, X-ray imaging, medication sorting, and drug barcode scanners are among the medical gadgets that employ industrial mainboards more commonly. Additional elements bolstering the market's optimistic future include the growing acceptance of Industry 4.0, the advent of automation, and the expanding demand for electronic device miniaturisation.

As a result of such significant expenditures, local industrial mainboard producers will have the chance to develop new products and provide services for a variety of consumer electronics devices. The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics estimates that India shipped computer hardware worth about USD 415 million at the conclusion of the current fiscal year.

The demand for industrial mainboards surged as a result of this large growth from the previous year.

Germany is concentrating on the three strategic action sectors of autonomy, interoperability, and sustainability for the Industry 4.0 2030 plan. Contributors to the platform lay out a comprehensive strategy for modifying the neighborhood's digital ecology in line with this 2030 goal. They seek to develop a framework for the future data economy that satisfies the criteria of a social market economy while taking advantage of the unique circumstances and well-established strengths of the German industrial base by focusing on open ecosystems, diversity, and plurality as well as encouraging competition among all market participants. driving the market for industrial mainboards' income.

Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11893

Segment Insights

Type-based segmentations of the industrial mainboards industry include ATX, mini ITX, micro ATX, nano ITX, pico ITX, and COM express. In 2022, the ATX industrial mainboards sector dominated the world market.

Building automation, manufacturing, military applications, security and surveillance, factory automation, transportation, the automobile sector, healthcare, and gaming are the many application-based segments of the industrial mainboards market. In 2022, the Industrial Mainboards Market was dominated by the building automation segment. The growth can be attributed to an increase in building management system industrial applications in developed nations like the U.S., Canada, and Germany. Governments throughout the world are putting an increasing amount of emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable development, which is fueling the growth of building automation.

The Industrial Mainboards Market is divided into segments depending on CPU, GPU, chipset, and memory. In 2022, the Industrial Mainboards Market was dominated by the CPU category. This is because demand for mainboards has increased across a wide range of business sectors.

Based on the sales channel, the Industrial Mainboards Market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In 2022, the OEM segment dominated the world market. The increasing demand for industrial mainboards by OEMs is the cause of this.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/11893

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, this market was dominated by the North America Industrial Mainboards industry (45.80%). This is because there are sizable industry participants in Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The region is also a big consumer of industrial automation equipment as a result of the rising demand from several end-use industries, including the automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, among others. Additionally, the North American industrial mainboards market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

Between 2023 and 2032, the Asia Pacific Industrial Mainboards market is anticipated to develop significantly. This is a result of rising demand for industrial automation and factory automation systems from countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Additionally, the Indian Industrial Mainboards market had the Asia-Pacific region's fastest expanding market and China's Industrial Mainboards market had the greatest market share.

Related Reports:

Video Surveillance Market Research Report Information By Component, By Hardware, By Application And By Region–Market Forecast Till 2030

Research Report Information By Component, By Hardware, By Application And By Region–Market Forecast Till 2030 IoT Cloud Platform Market Research Report Information By Deployment, By Application, By End-user And By Region– Market Forecast Till 2030.

Research Report Information By Deployment, By Application, By End-user And By Region– Market Forecast Till 2030. Smart Factory Market Research Report Information By Connectivity, By Component, By Industry Vertical And By Region– Market Forecast Till 2030

Research Report Information By Connectivity, By Component, By Industry Vertical And By Region– Market Forecast Till 2030 Radio Transmitter Market Research Report, by technology , Power Capacity, Type, End-User— Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com