Trusted Business Partners Have Elevated Their Relationships With Business Customers

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utilities that have reacted more quickly to economic headwinds by increasing communication to their business customers are transforming their customer relationships, with increased brand equity leading to significantly higher customer engagement. Today, we name these 15 top utilities as the 2023 Trusted Business Partners.



New data from Cogent Syndicated show that, after seeing double-digit declines from early 2021 to the first half of 2022, Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study index scores have stabilized. Although significantly lower than their pinnacle in the first half of 2021, all industry core indices are still well above levels last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Trusted Business Partners saw Brand Trust score advances in the first half of 2021 and declines in the first half of 2022 that were similar to industry changes; however, these utilities have rebounded from those 2022 drops with significant gains across Brand Trust factors, while industry scores have essentially flatlined. Additionally, the Brand Trust gap continues to widen, with Trusted Business Partners scoring 46 points higher than the industry average.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2023 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business study, which tracks the performance of 81 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Pre-COVID-19, the 2023 Trusted Business Partners were communicating more effectively and more often than the industry average, and that gap has also widened. The Communications Intensity Index, Cogent’s proxy for utility communication spend, was 20% higher than the industry average for 2023 Trusted Business Partners in the first half of 2020; it’s now 30% higher.

“The 2023 Trusted Business Partners have accomplished one of the essential goals of high-engagement utilities: They have established themselves as strategic partners, helping businesses explore options for savings, sustainability efforts and environmental goals, as well as proving themselves to be active, valuable members of the local business community,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of syndicated research with the Energy team at Escalent.

When utilities began pulling back on communication spend in the second half of 2021, Trusted Business Partners didn’t pull back as much, and they reversed course sooner than the industry as a whole, amping up communication in the second half of 2022 as inflation-fueled spending constraints began taking their toll on residential and business customers alike.

“Trusted Business Partners have proven the value of frequent communication and a visible presence in the local economy,” Haggerty added. “Their business customers report higher awareness of their utility’s local economic development activities, and the same customers are more likely to consider them a partner and a trusted energy advisor.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 15 utilities as our 2023 Trusted Business Partners.

Cogent Syndicated 2023 Trusted Business Partners* Alliant Energy MidAmerican Energy CenterPoint Energy – Midwest National Grid Con Edison Puget Sound Energy Consumers Energy Seattle City Light Dominion Energy Ohio We Energies Duke Energy Midwest Xcel Energy – Midwest Florida Power & Light Xcel Energy Colorado Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

* Utilities named as Trusted Business Partners were selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 81 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust business customers have with each utility.

East Region Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Con Edison 846 National Grid 823 PECO Energy 789 PSE&G 784 Duquesne Light 777 BGE 776 Jersey Central Power & Light 772 PPL Electric Utilities 767 PSEG Long Island 752 Penelec 748 West Penn Power 736 NYSEG 714 Eversource Energy 706 Appalachian Power 683





Midwest Region Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Duke Energy Midwest 795 We Energies 790 MidAmerican Energy 780 Consumers Energy 779 Alliant Energy 777 Xcel Energy – Midwest 777 OPPD 773 Ameren Illinois 771 AEP Ohio 770 The Illuminating Company 768 ComEd 756 Ohio Edison 751 AES Indiana 750 DTE Energy 747 Ameren Missouri 745 AES Ohio 743 Wisconsin Public Service 742 Evergy 730 NIPSCO 720 Indiana Michigan Power 717





South Region Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Florida Power & Light 823 Georgia Power 796 TECO Tampa Electric 796 Mississippi Power 796 Duke Energy Carolinas 791 Kentucky Utilities 783 Public Service Company of Oklahoma 778 Dominion Energy South Carolina 771 Duke Energy Florida 767 Dominion Energy Virginia 766 Duke Energy Progress 766 El Paso Electric 760 CPS Energy 756 OG&E 751 Alabama Power 742 Entergy 730 Southwestern Electric Power Company 730 Louisville Gas & Electric 714 JEA 709 FPL Northwest FL 692





West Region Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score Seattle City Light 852 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power 842 Xcel Energy Colorado 811 Puget Sound Energy 804 Salt River Project 793 APS 792 Rocky Mountain Power 777 Pacific Power 771 SMUD 768 NV Energy 765 Southern California Edison 763 Portland General Electric 758 PNM 755 PG&E 754 NorthWestern Energy 722 Idaho Power 721 Colorado Springs Utilities 716 SDG&E 652





Natural Gas Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Brand Trust score CenterPoint Energy – Midwest 810 Dominion Energy Ohio 797 CenterPoint Energy – South 785 Dominion Energy West 773 Chattanooga Gas Company 773 Dominion Energy North Carolina 755 Nicor Gas 746 Virginia Natural Gas 739



About Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Business

Escalent conducted surveys among 16,061 business electric and natural gas utility customers of the 81 largest US utility companies (based on customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on size of businesses surveyed to ensure a balanced sample of each evaluated utility. Utilities within each benchmark segment are assigned equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust Index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

