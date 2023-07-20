BareOrganics Superfoods Grows Assortment at Walmart Stores Nationwide!

BareOrganics USDA Organic Milk Thistle

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands one of the country’s leading global wellness companies, is pleased to announce that its BareOrganics collection is evolving its partnership with Walmart with the expansion of their Milk Thistle Seed Powder now available in over 2,500 stores across the country.

"Walmart has been one our most innovative retailer partners from the beginning of our launch into the Baking Category. BareOrganics strives to make healthy, high-quality products accessible to families across the US,” says Renee Barch-Niles, EVP at WR Group. “Our mission is to continue to evolve the BareOrganics product collection, enabling Walmart customers to have more options for USDA certified organic, highly nutritious, health-conscious superfoods at an affordable price point.”

Organic Milk Thistle Seed Powder

Supports liver health already within a normal range, is USDA Certified Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO & Gluten-Free, Keto & Paleo Friendly and Contains Silymarin. Our powdered form of Milk Thistle featuring Silymarin, one of the active ingredients in Milk Thistle, is believed to have potent antioxidant properties, is easy to use, and simple for the body to absorb.

BareOrganics products that have been added to Walmart Baking shelves in the past year include BareOrganics Irish Sea Moss Powder, Goji Berries, Astragalus Root Powder, Coconut Milk Powder, Banana Powder, Pumpkin Protein Powder, and Mushroom Immune Blend Powder. From healthy substitutions to protein-packed, gluten free, vegan, keto and paleo friendly options there are several ways to easily incorporate BareOrganics superfoods into your daily nutrition intake.

"As the world's largest retailer, Walmart continues to provide products that resonate with the health-conscious consumer that demands high quality products at an affordable price,” says Renee Barch-Niles. “Our goal is to make BareOrganics a household staple in homes across the US and partners like Walmart help make our brand easily accessible to consumers across the country.”

Select BareOrganics items on shelf range from $12.99 - $24.99.

For more information, please visit BareOrganics.com

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.

