Toronto Air Filtration Expert Releases New Resources - WHEN AND WHY SHOULD I CHANGE MY HVAC AIR FILTER?

/EIN News/ -- Concord, ON, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada Air Filter Expert Jon Holmes, is shedding light on the importance of proper air filter maintenance and the factors to consider when determining the optimal time for a filter change. This press release aims to educate building operators on the benefits of making informed decisions regarding air filter replacement to enhance tenant comfort, improve building efficiency, and maximize cost savings.

Dirty, dusty filters not only compromise indoor air quality but also lead to increased labor and filter costs. Many building operators fall into the trap of either changing filters too soon or overextending their life, resulting in additional expenses or energy penalties. To address this issue, Clean Air CA presents valuable insights from air filter expert Jon Holmes, debunking common misconceptions and providing guidelines for effective air filter maintenance.

One prevalent misconception is changing filters based on visual cues. Holmes emphasizes that the dirty upstream side of a filter is an inadequate indicator of when to replace it. Instead, he advises focusing on the downstream (clean air) side of the filter and measuring pressure drop, which accurately determines filter performance and life expectancy. Maintaining MERV-A efficiency is crucial for air quality, and more frequent filter changes do not necessarily lead to improved air quality.

Another misleading practice is changing filters based solely on time. The challenges faced by air filters can vary throughout the year due to seasons, construction, wildfires, and other factors. Therefore, relying on a fixed-schedule for filter replacement may result in premature changes (where the filter still has plenty of life left) or restricted airflow (where the filter loses its efficiency because it is left in too long), impacting energy consumption. Holmes draws a parallel to car maintenance, suggesting that changing filters should be based on their effectiveness, similar to how car oil changes are determined by mileage rather than time.

So how can building operators know when to change filters?

Jon Holmes recommends tracking pressure differentials using gauges or ensuring existing ones are in working order. By doing so, operators can manage energy consumption and make informed decisions regarding filter replacement. Holmes presents an engineering formula to calculate the cost of energy and justifies the importance of replacing filters at approximately double the initial pressure drop to optimize energy efficiency.

Moreover, air filter maintenance not only impacts energy savings but also labor allocation. While constant speed fans may not yield significant energy savings, changing filters at a maximum of 1" w.g. can increase airflow, potentially reducing the strain on coils and improving temperature maintenance. This reallocation of labour to higher-priority tasks can lead to increased efficiency and tenant satisfaction.

Camfil Clean Air Canada also addresses the proper installation of air filters, emphasizing that pleats and pockets should always run vertically (up and down). Incorrect orientation may result in reduced performance and potential damage to lower-quality pocket filters.

By implementing sustainable high-performance air filtration as part of a net-zero plan, building operators can reap multiple benefits. Happier tenants, lower filter costs, reduced energy bills, and decreased waste costs are among the advantages highlighted by CleanAir CA. Allocating labor to value-added projects and tenant engagement becomes feasible when air filters are replaced based on accurate metrics, resulting in optimal air quality and improved cost-effectiveness.

In conclusion, Camfil advocates for a shift in the approach to air filter maintenance, emphasizing the importance of measuring pressure drop and utilizing advanced filtration technology. By changing filters based on informed metrics rather than visual interpretations or time, building operators can achieve greater tenant satisfaction, reduced costs, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced environmental sustainability.

Watch video: What do air filters do? With Canadian air filtration expert Jon Holmes

Camfil Canada has been at the forefront of clean air solutions for sixty years. As a leading manufacturer of premium air filtration and air pollution control systems, Camfil provides commercial and industrial solutions that enhance worker productivity, minimize energy consumption, and promote human health and environmental well-being.

