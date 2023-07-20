Hemp, Inc. Reports: Hemp-Based Product Sales Expected to Reach $16.2 Billion by 2033

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) reports today that the global market for hemp-based products is expected to skyrocket to $16.2 billion in 10 years. According to the latest business intelligence study by Fact.MR , hemp-based products are already valued at $1.8 billion in the global market and will continue to have significant growth over the next 10 years due to more opportunities, increased drivers, shifting trends, and less restraints. The report highlights segments and sub-segments within the hemp industry and analyzes each in terms of value and volume. It also “elaborates market behavior of each vendor operating in the hemp-based products market”. ( Source )



If the hemp industry continues to evolve at this rate, Hemp, Inc. executives believe its e-portal ( www.hempinc.com ) to its CBD products will capture a large share of the marketplace. Another report by Transparency Market Research, Inc . revealed that an “inclination of the younger population toward organic and natural products is anticipated to drive the demand for hemp-based products globally.” With Hemp, Inc.’s stellar lineup of CBD/CBG/CBN products, the Company is well-positioned to grab a sizeable portion of that market share. Hemp, Inc.’s products include a CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-on (an impressive, THC-free 1,460mg of CBD and 630mg of CBG for a whopping total of 2,090mg of cannabinoids in 5ml), CBD/CBG Natural Coffee Enhancers, CBD/CBG Tinctures, and, CBDa/CBGa/CBD/CBG/CBN Capsules.

The report also cited “restrictions on export and import of hemp seeds and hemp-based products in a number of countries are likely to impede market development in the next few years.” To combat this, “firms in the global hemp-based products market are concentrating on expanding their geographic reach through tactical acquisitions and partnerships with key players in their respective region. A slew of international firms possessing strong R&D capabilities and skills and online platforms are likely to enter the domain of hemp-based products to grab as much of the global market share as possible.” ( Source )

With its strong foothold in the market and invaluable roster of manufacturers and vendors across the country and abroad, Hemp, Inc. has the capability to make and/or provide the raw materials to produce hemp-based products such as hempcrete, horse bedding, hemp bio-plastics, and more. The Company also discovered its grounded kenaf hemp blend makes the perfect substrate to grow healthy and/or medicinal mushrooms. Both of these are gaining unprecedented, meteoric growth curves and trending on an international scale.

“Cannabis sativa, commonly known as hemp, has a number of medicinal uses. It can be cultivated to produce a diverse range of products, including food, paper, and textiles. Increase in approval for retail sale of cannabis oil via pharmacies and other retail options prompts online vendors to make it readily available for sale. Firms in the global industry have significant development potential owing to improved lifestyles and rise in disposable incomes, especially in developing countries.”

More on Hemp, Inc.’s Current Product Line

The product line contains CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN (non-psychoactive compounds found in cannabis plants). These are active ingredients in cannabis that are derived from the hemp plant, which is widely known for pain relief, relaxation, and anxiety relief. A recipe is only as good as its ingredients and how those ingredients are blended. Hemp, Inc. is the only company in America that uses pharmaceutical-grade beta-cyclodextrin (a carbohydrate used during the manufacturing process) which is combined with all the cannabinoids for rapid absorption and uptake. The Company’s CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, and CBN product lines are highly potent therapeutic doses that have received rave reviews.

Hemp, Inc. has also pushed the boundaries with its CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. This powerhouse product is super potent, absorbs rapidly in coffee, and is 4 times more potent (at a fraction of the price) than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. Its high-quality ingredient combination offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in an MCT oil base. Per serving, that’s 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG remarkably mixed in a wonderfully rich cup of coffee.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain (natural) and vanilla flavors. The plain (natural) coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

For more information on Hemp, Inc.’s products, click here . Catch up on Hemp, Inc.’s latest news below.

