1Konto Debuts Enhanced Trading Platform, Offering Advanced Liquidity Solutions

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- 1Konto , an innovative liquidity provider in the digital asset and FX trading industry, today announces the launch of its advanced Web App and API. This major upgrade includes request for quote (RFQ), market orders, and a host of other functionalities, marking a significant milestone in 1Konto's journey to redefine the trading landscape for institutional clients.

The newly launched web app and API feature enable 24/7 trading, offering institutional clients the flexibility to execute RFQ or market orders at their convenience. These enhancements, coupled with 1Konto's proprietary technology, create 10x deeper, more liquid markets across a wide range of digital assets and forex pairs. This breakthrough allows institutional counterparties to navigate the markets with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

Edwin Handschuh, CEO of 1Konto, said: "Our latest updates are a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation. We're committed to empowering our institutional clients with advanced trading capabilities and best price execution. Our unique approach and cutting-edge technology set us apart in the digital asset and FX liquidity landscape."

Talha Chaudhry, Head of Trading at 1Konto, added: "We're dedicated to providing our institutional clients with competitive pricing and deep liquidity. Our enhanced platform is revolutionary, offering tighter spreads and improved market depth. This is just the beginning of what we plan to achieve."

1Konto's platform, 1KPrime, offers institutional clients access to real-time market data, advanced order types and robust technology infrastructure. The platform's user-friendly interface and advanced features cater to the needs of institutional counterparties, providing them with a comprehensive suite of tools to optimize their trading operations.

In addition to its state-of-the-art platform, 1Konto prioritizes security and compliance. The company's adherence to rigorous KYC/AML procedures ensures a trusted and secure trading environment, giving clients peace of mind as they navigate the digital asset and FX markets.

1Konto is more than just a liquidity provider: It's a partner committed to helping institutional clients achieve their trading goals. For more information about 1Konto and its services, visit www.1konto.com or get in touch at sales@1konto.com .

About 1Konto

1Konto is a leading liquidity provider in the digital asset and FX markets. The company offers a secure, reliable, and seamless solution to access, trade, and settle digital and fiat currencies at the best price through its Web App, API, and OTC desk. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 1Konto is the go-to platform for institutional trading needs.

Press Contact:

media@1konto.com