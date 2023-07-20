Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend Market

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10 percentage, not more than 90 percentage. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation.

The global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market size was valued at USD 131.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 198.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.0 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend key players include Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 50 percentage.

China is the largest market, with a share over 30 percentage, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 50 percentage.

In terms of product, Pentane 60/40 is the largest segment, with a share over 30 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is EPS Blowing Agent, followed by Chemical Solvent, Electronic Cleaning, etc

Market segmentation

Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market report are:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

Market segment by Type

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

Market segment by Application

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

