Neurofeedback Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Neurofeedback Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Neurofeedback Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Neurofeedback Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector, making it simple for readers and users to access.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Neurofeedback Market

Neurofeedback is a non-invasive method of direct brain function training. It is also a type of biofeedback and is therefore, also called EEG Biofeedback. It uses the electrodes (which act like tiny microphones) placed on the client's scalp to record and amplify the EEG, or brainwaves and control auditory, visual, and/or tactile feedback which allows learning to take place. This operant learning initiates self-regulation and enhances relaxation, both necessary components of good brain function.

The global Neurofeedback market size was valued at USD 52 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 78 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Neurofeedback key players include Mitsar, InteraXon, Mind Media, NeuroCare, Thought Technology, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 55 percentage.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 55 percentage, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 30 percentage.

In terms of product, Low-energy System is the largest segment, with a share over 25 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Non-medical, followed by ADHD Treatment, Other Clinic Use, etc

Market segmentation

Neurofeedback market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Neurofeedback market report are:

BrainMaster Technologies

BEE Medic

Brainquiry

Mitsar

Thought Technology

Mind Media

Wearable Sensing

InteraXon

NeuroCare

Macrotellect

Titan Commerce

NeuroField

Market segment by Type

Slow Cortical Potential Neurofeedback (SCP-NF)

Low-Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS)

Hemoencephalographic (HEG) Neurofeedback

Others

Market segment by Application

ADHD Treatment

Other Clinic Use

Non-Medical

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Neurofeedback product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neurofeedback, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neurofeedback from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Neurofeedback competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Neurofeedback breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Neurofeedback market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.

Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Neurofeedback.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Neurofeedback sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

