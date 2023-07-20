Aromatic Solvents Market Size is Expanding USD 8.43 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.3% | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Aromatic Solvents Market- insightSLICE

The global aromatic solvents market was estimated to be US$ 6.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.43 Billion by 2032.

Rising per capita income, growing demand for automobiles, rapid urbanization, etc. will significantly contribute towards the growth of the aromatic solvents market in the Asia Pacific region.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aromatic Solvents Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032, present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the various market segments, including type, application, end-user, and competitive landscape.

𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐋𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/169

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market was estimated to be US$ 6.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.43 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Aromatic solvents are derived from aromatic hydrocarbons such as xylene, toluene, or naphtha, making them ideal solvents and dilatants in various end-user industries. Toluene and other aromatic solvents are commonly used in adhesives, varnishes, and paints due to their excellent solvency ratio and corrosion resistance. This makes them highly suitable for applications in paints & coatings, sealants, oil & gas, and other industries.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the demand for aromatic solvents is their increasing usage in various industries such as paints & coatings, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. The agriculture sector faces significant challenges due to population growth and the rising demand for food and fodder. To address these challenges, the use of aromatic solvents is supported by new and innovative crop protection products that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly for both consumers and crops.

The demand for aromatic solvents is further augmented by increasing construction activities and various government initiatives aimed at developing public infrastructure. Additionally, the automotive industry is driving the demand for paints that are corrosion, water, and weather resistant, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for aromatic solvents.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Aromatic solvents market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

Based on type the market is segmented into benzene, toluene, xylene, and others. With toluene aromatic solvent holding the largest market share. Toluene-based aromatic solvents increase the viscosity in an adhesive film and are widely used in adhesive applications due to their high evaporation rates. Furthermore, the growing usage of toluene in paint thinners for cosmetics, correction fluids, and inks is driving the demand for toluene aromatic solvents.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, oilfield chemicals, automotive, paints & coatings, adhesives, and others. Aromatic solvents find their largest application in paints & coatings, where they are used as dilatants and thinners to aid in dissolving pigments, resins, and other components.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into cleansers, pesticides, textiles, chemical intermediates, electronics, perfumes, and cosmetics.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global aromatic solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for aromatic solvents globally. The increasing infrastructure activities and rising population in emerging economies such as China and India are augmenting the demand for aromatic solvents in the region. Additionally, rising per capita income, growing demand for automobiles, rapid urbanization etc. will significantly contribute towards the growth of the aromatic solvents market in the Asia Pacific region.

North America is also a significant region for the aromatic solvents market. The revival of the U.S. construction industry and the presence of a large number of automobile manufacturers in the region are anticipated to propel the demand for aromatic solvents. However, stringent government regulations on the use of chemicals in the paints & coatings industry are projected to be a major downside for the market.

𝐀𝐒𝐊 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐙𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/request-customization/169

Some key players in the global aromatic solvents market are BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Company, Ashland Inc., Celanese Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, DuPont, INEOS AG, and Haltermann Carless, among others.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Benzene

• Toluene

• Xylene

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Automotive

• Paints & Coatings

• Adhesives

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Cleansers

• Pesticides

• Textiles

• Chemical Intermediaries

• Electronics

• Perfumes

• Cosmetics

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐔𝐌 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/169

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬:

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off-the-shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬: