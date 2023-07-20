Discover Financial Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages DFS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Discover Financial Services ("Discover " or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What Can I Do Now? If you purchased Discover common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DiscoverFinancialServices

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007.

Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .