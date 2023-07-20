Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,140 in the last 365 days.

Discover Financial Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages DFS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Discover Financial Services ("Discover " or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What Can I Do Now? If you purchased Discover common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/DiscoverFinancialServices

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007.

Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Discover Financial Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages DFS Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more