Blink Charging Provides More Than 4,000 Automotive Dealerships Globally with EV Charging Products and Solutions to Support Soaring Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

/EIN News/ -- Over 8,400 chargers have been deployed to dealerships globally to meet infrastructure requirements for rapidly growing EV sales.

Miami Beach, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company is now engaged with more than 4,000 automotive dealers in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific for purchase, installation and ongoing management of EV charging equipment and services.

During the first quarter of 2023, Blink successfully secured more than 600 agreements with dealers globally, and foresees further growth throughout 2023 as leading auto manufacturers unveil new models and experience increased sales. Since 2020, Blink has sold or deployed over 950 DC Fast Chargers along with more than 7,500 Level 2 (L2) chargers to address the multiple needs dealers have in keeping vehicles charged and ready for customers. This surge in dealership commitments towards EV infrastructure demonstrates the heightened demand and widespread adoption of EVs.

Blink’s hardware solutions and network services have earned trust across the automotive industry from OEM port and manufacturing facilities to public-facing EV infrastructure at dealership locations. A critical component of supporting dealers with EVs is centered around back-of-house charging to ensure new and used vehicles are prepped for sale and ready to drive off the lot.

“Dealers are the driving force behind the electrification of the auto industry and play a pivotal and dynamic role in driving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging. “At Blink, we are dedicated to assisting dealers throughout the entire process of introducing EV charging into their businesses. From the initial stages of project inception to charger commissioning, and ongoing technical and customer support, Blink is trusted by OEMS and dealers as a reliable and valuable resource as they increasingly embrace electrification.”

Blink has achieved remarkable success in the dealership sector on a global scale. To date, the Company has secured more than 100 agreements in the LATAM region alone. Additionally, Blink's subsidiary in Belgium, Blue Corner, has established a comprehensive nationwide agreement with Toyota Belgium. Moreover, in 2021, the Van Mossel Group, managing a network of 50 dealerships throughout Belgium, signed a three-year agreement with Blue Corner. Further, the Company has also secured agreements with a major Asian electric vehicle OEM in both the LATAM region and Belgium, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the industry.

Blink adopts a comprehensive approach that involves working closely with each dealership. This process includes a thorough assessment of each proposed dealer site’s electrical requirements, preparing the site for the appropriate EV charging scope, including public-facing chargers, as well as providing dedicated service and maintenance support. Concurrently, Blink collaborate with each dealership to review the various hardware and software product offerings, business models, and costs ensuring we select the most appropriate and tailored charging solution for their unique needs. Blink is committed to generating enthusiasm among dealerships for the imminent EV future.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

Jon Myers

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266