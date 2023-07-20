Spider Energy Revs Up Brand Exposure with NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis for Upcoming Xfinity Series

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), is gearing up to turbocharge its brand visibility in the racing world. The company is proud to announce its collaboration with NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis for two high-profile racing events.



Spider Energy will be the primary sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 4th, where Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing No. 43 Chevy Camaro will be fully wrapped in Spider Energy logos, showcasing the vibrant red, white, and blue colors inspired by the fan-favorite Spider Energy Widow Maker Red, White, and Bite. Additionally, Spider Energy will be the secondary sponsor at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway on August 25th, with Spider logos prominently displayed on Ellis's No. 43 Chevy Camaro. The Spider branding will appear on the car all year as part of the sponsorship.

Ellis, a celebrated athlete in the racing circuit, has multiple sponsors, but the partnership with Spider Energy is set to be one of the most electrifying. "Spider Energy's branding is set to dominate Phoenix Race Week, signifying more than a race for victory; it's a race to amplify the Spider Energy brand," said Steve Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Beverages. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to high-octane energy, innovation, and the spirit of competition."

Collaborating with Ellis is a strategic move to enhance Spider Energy's brand visibility among racing enthusiasts, leveraging the substantial viewership and attendance at NASCAR races. As Ellis races with the Spider Energy branding, the company anticipates a brand recognition and loyalty surge, especially given the drink's praised taste and power-packed punch with 240 mg of caffeine.

But the excitement doesn't stop at the racetrack. Golden Grail Beverages is thrilled to share the growth of Spider Energy in the United States. Spider Energy has spun its web in over 2,000 independent convenience stores nationwide, including Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. This rapid expansion is a testament to Golden Grail Beverage’s commitment to delivering top-tier energy drinks to consumers.

Golden Grail Beverages extends an open invitation to retailers eager to energize their offerings with Spider Energy Drinks. Golden Grail Beverages continues to innovate, expand, and is dedicated to bringing its exhilarating beverages to even more locations across the United States.

Retailers ready to join the energy revolution are encouraged to contact Golden Grail Beverages for distribution opportunities. For inquiries, please contact Golden Grail Beverages at info@goldengrailbeverages.com.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from Golden Grail Beverages as we continue to innovate and expand our range of truly healthy beverages. For more information about Golden Grail Beverages, visit www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

