GaN-powered Chargers Market Poised to reach USD 4.4 Billion at a CAGR of 24.80% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

GaN-powered Chargers Market is Growing Adoption of Wearable Devices to Boost the global Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future Market Research Future (MRFR),” GaN-powered Chargers Market Research Report Information By Power Output, By Application, By End User, and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”, Market could thrive at a rate of 24.80% between 2022 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 4.4 billion by the end of the year 2032

The primary market factors boosting market expansion are the widespread use of GaN-powered chargers across a variety of end users and the increased demand for these chargers.

GaN-powered Chargers Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global GaN-powered Chargers market report include

Fujitsu

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cree LED

Aixtron

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Eaton

Siemens

Belkin International, Inc.

Aukey

Gizmochina

VisIC Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

VINA International Holdings LTD.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11884

The market is now being driven by the extensive usage of GaN-powered chargers in several end-use industries. For instance, it is used in the lighting and braking control systems of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Governments in several countries are imposing tight rules on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is causing an increase in EV and HEV sales globally. Additionally, they promote the use of energy-saving technologies, which raises the demand for GaN powered chargers in the aerospace and military industries. These parts are also utilised in radars to enhance navigation, avoid collisions, and enable real-time air traffic control. They are also utilised in the creation of medical scanning devices such as sonograms, MRIs, and tiny X-ray machines in order to increase surgical precision. Small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and the densification of remote radio head networks are further applications for them.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 24.80% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Requirement of GaN powered chargers in electric and hybrid vehicle Key Market Drivers The extensive utilization of GaN power devices in various end use industries and burgeoning demand for GaN powered chargers

Buy Premium Research Report Now:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11884

GaN-powered Chargers Market Dynamics

Additionally, it is projected that manufacturers will profit from the increased adoption of internet of things (IoT) technology and the launch of 5G technology in the future years.

The demand for rapid charging methods that generate less heat and reduce the likelihood of overcharging is what drives the market for GaN-powered chargers. The increasing adoption of modern chargers, which include monitoring systems across multiple end-use sectors, is predicted to drive the market for GaN-powered chargers. The requirement for fast charging for the telecommunications sectors while preserving all power capabilities and safety standards has spurred industry growth.

Furthermore, it is projected that during the projection period, the use of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and others would accelerate the growth of the overall market. It is also anticipated that the escalating demand for these chargers across numerous industries would contribute to the market's quick growth. The surge in demand for energy-efficient and quick-charging devices will further accelerate the market's growth rate throughout the course of the projection period.

Due to the development of compact GaN-powered chargers that can be integrated with small electronics devices, the market for gallium nitride (GaN) powered chargers is anticipated to continue exhibiting strong growth during the course of the projected period. Additionally, business owners are concentrating on R&D initiatives to advance GaN technology and introduce more powerful

In order to retain or improve their market position in the worldwide market, makers of consumer electronics devices are establishing long-term agreements with producers of GaN-powered chargers. driving the market revenue for GaN-powered Chargers.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on GaN-powered Chargers Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gan-powered-chargers-market-11884

GaN-powered Chargers Market Segmentation

Based on power output, the GaN-powered Chargers Market is segmented into 25W GaN Chargers, 30W GaN Chargers, 45W GaN Chargers, 60W GaN Chargers, 65W GaN Chargers, 90W GaN Chargers, and 100W GaN Chargers. In 2022, the 30W GaN chargers category dominated the world market. In order to recharge computers, cellphones, and tablets, 30W GaN chargers are becoming popular because to their high energy density and excellent efficiency.

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, laptops and notebooks, autonomous robots, industrial equipment, and wireless charging are all included in the GaN-powered Chargers Market segmentation based on Application.

In 2022, the market for GaN-powered Chargers was led by the sector of smartphones and tablets. GaN-powered chargers are lighter and more portable than silicon-powered chargers, but they are also more efficient and long-lasting. These chargers also promise quick charging capabilities, which will boost sales during the predicted time period.

Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, and Others are included in the segmentation of the GaN-powered Chargers Market based on End User. In 2022, the automotive sector will rule the world market. The increasing demand for GaN-powered chargers in the EV automotive industry explains this.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/11884

Regional Analysis

The analysis offers market insights for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, by region. In 2022, the market for GaN-powered chargers in North America held a commanding 45.80% share. This is due to the region's strong presence of some of the best suppliers and manufacturers. This is a result of an increase in the demand for GaN-powered chargers for a number of uses, such as wireless charging, autonomous robotics, laptops, notebooks, smartphones, and tablets. Additionally, the North American GaN-powered Chargers market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the fastest rate of expansion.

Related Reports:

Laser Diode Market Research Report: By Type, Fabrication Technology, Die Size, Application- Forecast till 2032

Research Report: By Type, Fabrication Technology, Die Size, Application- Forecast till 2032 LED Driver IC Market Research Report: By Component, By Technology, Application, By Vertical - Forecast till 2032

Research Report: By Component, By Technology, Application, By Vertical - Forecast till 2032 Gaming Monitors Market Research, By Type, Operational Frequency, Product- Vertical - Global Forecast till 2032

Browse through more Semiconductor and Electronics Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Contact Us: