5G System Integration Market Size to Reach USD 71.3 Billion, With a CAGR of 27.70% by 2032 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Growing Need for High-Speed Bandwidth to Boost 5G System Integration Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 5G System Integration Market Information Deployment Mode, By Services, By Vertical, By Application And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032”. The 5G System Integration Market could thrive at a rate of 27.70% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 71.3 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Analysis:

The global 5G system integration market will touch USD 71.3 billion at a 27.70% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global 5G system integration market report include,

Accenture Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Radisys Corporation

IBM Corporation

HPE

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

ALTRAN

AMDOCS

CA Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Keysight Technologies

and Hansen Technologies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11744

Scope of the Report - 5G System Integration Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 71.3 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 27.70% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Technological advancement and innovation Key Market Dynamics Rising demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity and growing popularity of Network Function Visualization (NFV) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN) across enterprises

5G System Integration Market Drivers:

Growing Need for High-Speed Bandwidth to Boost Market Growth:

Businesses have been able to lower overall process costs and improve operational efficiency by establishing an improved network infrastructure thanks to the increased need for high-speed bandwidth capacity. Businesses may provide improved client services and drive market expansion by implementing a strong, updated network infrastructure.

Opportunities:

Increasing Industrial Automation to offer Robust Opportunities:

The market for 5G system integration has grown as a result of the increased usage of industrial automation technology, particularly in developed countries. The increased demand for hybrid & electric vehicles has led to an increase in battery production facilities. Therefore, it is projected that rising industrial automation need would propel the market ahead. Due to the growing demand for high-speed bandwidth capacity, industries have significantly cut process costs and increased efficiency & productivity by updating their network infrastructure. A strong, modern network infrastructure will enable businesses to provide better customer service that will drive market expansion.

Buy Now Premium Research Report - Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Restraints and Challenges:

Lack of Highly Trained and Skilled Professional to act as Market Restraint:

The lack of highly trained and skilled professional, high cost, limited coverage, lack of standardization, and regulatory barriers may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global 5G system integration market is bifurcated based on service, vertical, and application.

By service - infrastructure integration will head the market over the forecast period. This is due to the growing desire to combine existing network infrastructure having next-generation technology. Because users may access the same equipment with increased functionality thanks to the integration of old infrastructure, hardware costs are reduced. The infrastructure system integration services also cover network integration, building management, & Data Centre Infrastructure Management.

infrastructure integration will head the market over the forecast period. This is due to the growing desire to combine existing network infrastructure having next-generation technology. Because users may access the same equipment with increased functionality thanks to the integration of old infrastructure, hardware costs are reduced. The infrastructure system integration services also cover network integration, building management, & Data Centre Infrastructure Management. By vertical - IT & telecom will domineer the market over the forecast period. The increased demand for the 5G integration services from various IT and telecom companies to support New Radio (NR) waves accounts for this. Due to growing need for integrating business network infrastructure and data centre network hardware, the need for 5G system integration solutions in the IT & telecom sector is anticipated to expand.



IT & telecom will domineer the market over the forecast period. The increased demand for the 5G integration services from various IT and telecom companies to support New Radio (NR) waves accounts for this. Due to growing need for integrating business network infrastructure and data centre network hardware, the need for in the IT & telecom sector is anticipated to expand. By application - home & office broadband will command the market over the forecast period. The increased need for 5G integration services from various IT & telecom companies to support New Radio (NR) waves accounts for this. Due to growing need for integrating business network infrastructure and data centre network hardware, the need for 5G system integration solutions in the IT & telecom sector is anticipated to expand.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on 5G System Integration Market –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/5g-system-integration-market-11744

COVID-19 Analysis:

The market's expansion has been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic epidemic. The epidemic caused a disruption in the supply chain, delayed the rollout of 5G networks for telecom operators, and delayed the spectrum auctions needed to provide 5G services in several nations. The need for 5G system integration services is being impacted by the disruption of 5G network installations. The market is predicted to rebound quickly since major economies let businesses to continue operations with a reduced worker capacity and with ease during a shutdown due to widespread virus-related restrictions.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Head 5G System Integration Market Growth:

In 2022, this market was headed by the North American 5G System Integration Market (45.80%). The existence of significant IT and telecom companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation is related to this. Growing investments in the deployment of 5G infrastructure by significant market players like AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are also expected to result in a major need to integrate complete infrastructure & applications across various verticals, including IT and telecom, energy and utilities, and healthcare. This factor is anticipated to hasten the overall expansion of the local market. Additionally, the North American 5G System Integration market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of expansion.

Ask for Customization - Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in 5G System Integration Market Growth:

From 2023 to 2032, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to see rapid expansion. Famous telecom firms including China Mobile, KT Corporation, China Telecom, and SK Telecom are spending a significant amount of money to develop fifth-generation networks in China, Japan, and South Korea. As a result, system integrators in the industry stand to gain greatly in the next years from the rapidly growing investments being made in building 5G infrastructure throughout the aforementioned countries. In addition, the Indian market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's 5G System Integration market had the biggest market share.

Related Reports:

Fitness apps Market - Fitness apps Market to expand at a CAGR of 27.80% until 2030 to value USD 157.98 billion





- Fitness apps Market to expand at a CAGR of 27.80% until 2030 to value USD 157.98 billion Cloud Computing Market - Cloud Computing Market to expand at a CAGR of 18.53% UNTIL 2032 to value USD 2082.2 billion

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also, we are launching " Wantstats " the premier statistics portal for market data in comprehensive charts and stats format, providing forecasts, regional and segment analysis. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with Wantstats.

Contact Us: