Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $4.5 million or $1.53 per diluted share compared to $4.1 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2022. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 8% and 9%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

“Truxton had another great quarter despite the challenges facing financial institutions,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net interest margin compressed but our resilient business model with significant non-interest income allowed for continued earnings growth. Our home market of Nashville continues to experience exceptional strength, supporting our growth and credit quality.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $4.8 million in the second quarter, an increase of 6% from the first quarter of 2023 and 13% higher in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 94% in the first quarter of 2023 and 95% in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Gross loans rose by less than 1% to $628 million at quarter end compared to $626 million on March 31, 2023 and were up 10% compared to $570 million on June 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased by 2% from $771 million at March 31, 2023, to $790 million at June 30, 2023, and were 1% higher in comparison to $782 million at June 30, 2022. Truxton continues to principally fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments remain a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.54%, a decrease of 21 basis points from the 2.75% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 29 basis points lower than 2.83% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Cost of funds was 2.80% in the second quarter of 2023, up from 2.27% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and up from 0.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $0 in non-performing assets on June 30, 2023. Truxton had $0 of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2023, $2 thousand in recoveries in the trailing quarter, and $0 of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Truxton adopted the mandated Current Expected Credit Loss accounting methodology for calculating its allowance for credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The Allowance for Credit Losses was $6.0 million at quarter end June 30, 2023, and at quarter end March 31, 2023, each excluding $0.5 million in allowance for unfunded commitments, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of $5.5 million at June 30, 2022. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 0.95%, 0.95%, and 0.96%, respectively, of gross loans outstanding at period end.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.39% at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.29% at March 31, 2023, and 9.63% at June 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $27.01, $25.71, and $24.49 at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.76 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations Media Relations
Austin Branstetter Swan Burrus
615-250-0783 615-250-0773
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com  swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com 
   


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000’s)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022*
ASSETS      
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 30,617   $ 8,955   $ 6,145  
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions   2,848     4,322     670  
                   
Federal funds sold   1,705     10     114  
Cash and cash equivalents   35,171     13,288     6,929  
       
Time deposits in other financial institutions   250     1,260     2,283  
Securities available for sale   272,474     253,372     273,689  
       
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program   627,576     625,626     569,969  
Allowance for credit losses**   (5,982 )   (5,961 )   (5,468 )
Paycheck Protection Program Loans   80     90     121  
Net loans   621,674     619,754     564,622  
       
Bank owned life insurance   10,698     10,644     10,490  
Restricted equity securities   5,011     5,391     3,258  
Premises and equipment, net   575     222     223  
Accrued interest receivable   11,782     9,752     2,748  
Deferred tax asset, net   6,623     6,842     5,335  
Other assets   1,387     1,369     7,192  
       
Total assets $ 965,644   $ 921,894   $ 876,769  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 152,071   $ 151,956   $ 190,911  
Interest bearing   637,595     619,542     591,081  
Total deposits   789,665     771,499     781,992  
       
Federal funds purchased   -     2,417     -  
Swap counterparty cash collateral   3,780     2,860     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   16,500     9,500     4,500  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program advances   55,000     40,000     -  
                   
Subordinated debt   14,946     14,752     14,847  
Other liabilities   7,083     6,078     4,468  
Total liabilities   886,974     847,106     805,807  
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 289   $ 289   $ 285  
Additional paid-in capital   31,743     31,336     30,972  
Retained earnings   62,627     59,281     53,070  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (15,989 )   (16,118 )   13,366  
       
Total shareholders’ equity   78,670     74,788     97,693  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 965,644   $ 921,894   $ 903,500  
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities in 2023.
       


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000’s)
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year To Date
  June 30, 2023*   March 31, 2023*   June 30, 2022*   June 30, 2023*   June 30, 2022*
Non-interest income                  
Wealth management services $ 4,442   $ 4,171   $ 4,056     $ 8,613   $ 8,237  
Service charges on deposit accounts   139     136     106       276     205  
Securities gains (losses), net   0     58     (30 )     58     (47 )
Bank owned life insurance income   54     52     51       106     101  
Other   133     95     38       228     86  
Total non-interest income   4,769     4,512     4,221       9,281     8,582  
                   
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 9,107   $ 8,487   $ 5,473     $ 17,594   $ 10,311  
Taxable securities   2,267     1,954     1,143       4,221     2,257  
Tax-exempt securities   217     233     396       450     793  
Interest bearing deposits   55     61     48       117     79  
Federal funds sold   18     11     3       29     4  
Other interest income   134     61     47       195     62  
Total interest income   11,798     10,809     7,110       22,606     13,506  
                   
Interest expense                  
Deposits   4,938     4,216     807       9,155     1,393  
Short-term borrowings   52     58     4       110     5  
Long-term borrowings   817     237     194       1,054     388  
Subordinated debentures   194     194     22       388     46  
Total interest expense   6,001     4,705     1,027       10,706     1,832  
                   
Net interest income   5,797     6,103     6,083       11,900     11,674  
                   
Provision for credit losses   15     59     586       74     691  
                   
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,782     6,044     5,497       11,826     10,983  
                   
Total revenue, net   10,550     10,556     9,718       21,107     19,565  
                   
Non interest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   3,663     3,766     3,469       7,429     6,980  
Occupancy   314     286     243       600     495  
Furniture and equipment   20     25     29       45     61  
Data processing   455     427     354       882     720  
Wealth management processing fees   176     176     159       352     324  
Advertising and public relations   35     46     21       81     53  
Professional services   54     116     179       169     345  
FDIC insurance assessments   75     75     57       150     114  
Other   279     397     214       676     455  
Total non interest expense   5,070     5,314     4,725       10,384     9,547  
                   
Income before income taxes   5,481     5,242     4,993       10,722     10,018  
                   
Income tax expense   1,028     951     883       1,979     1,681  
                   
Net income $ 4,453   $ 4,291   $ 4,110     $ 8,743   $ 8,337  
                   
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.53   $ 1.48   $ 1.41     $ 3.01   $ 2.87  
Diluted $ 1.53   $ 1.47   $ 1.41     $ 3.00   $ 2.86  
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
 


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000’s)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2023* March 31, 2023* June 30, 2022*
       
Per Common Share Data      
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share      
Basic $1.53 $1.48 $1.41
Diluted $1.53 $1.47 $1.41
Book value per common share $27.01 $25.71 $24.49
Tangible book value per common share $27.01 $25.71 $24.49
Basic weighted average common shares 2,830,894 2,820,892 2,822,292
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,838,321 2,830,504 2,835,394
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,912,781 2,908,483 2,898,167
       
       
Selected Balance Sheet Data      
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.15% 8.11% 8.09%
Average Loans $629,899 $622,012 $544,496
Average earning assets (1) $932,732 $912,603 $875,238
Average total assets $939,007 $918,440 $890,088
Average stockholders’ equity $76,536 $75,557 $83,192
       
       
Selected Asset Quality Measures      
Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0
90+ days past due still accruing $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming loans $0 $0 $0
Total nonperforming assets $0 $0 $0
Net charge offs (recoveries) $0 $12 $0
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.95% 0.95% 0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
       
       
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)      
Tier 1 leverage 10.39% 10.29% 9.63%
Common equity tier 1 14.25% 13.79% 12.97%
Total risk-based capital 15.18% 14.74% 13.80%
       
Selected Performance Ratios      
Efficiency ratio 48.56% 51.32% 48.46%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.90% 1.89% 1.85%
Return on average stockholders’ equity (ROE) 23.33% 23.05% 22.52%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 23.33% 23.05% 22.52%
Net interest margin 2.54% 2.75% 2.83%
       
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**2022 data shows Allowance for loan losses. Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. 2023 ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.
       


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023*   March 31, 2023*   June 30, 2022*
                       
  Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense   Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense
   Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/ Expense
                       
Earning Assets                      
Loans $629,899   5.72 $8,989   $622,012   5.46 $8,376   $544,496   3.90 $5,299
Loan fees $0   0.08 $119   $0   0.07 $111   $0   0.13 $174
Loans with fees $629,899   5.80 $9,107   $622,012   5.53 $8,487   $544,496   4.03 $5,473
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $0   $0   0.00 $0   $53   4.53 $1
Federal funds sold $1,456   4.85 $18   $866   5.15 $11   $2,255   0.55 $3
Deposits with banks $15,618   4.95 $193   $11,749   4.38 $127   $28,206   0.68 $48
Investment securities - taxable $247,515   3.66 $2,267   $237,601   3.29 $1,954   $234,780   1.95 $1,143
Investment securities - tax-exempt $38,243   3.39 $217   $40,376   3.45 $233   $65,448   3.27 $396
Total Earning Assets $932,732   5.12 $11,802   $912,603   4.84 $10,812   $875,238   3.30 $7,064
Non interest earning assets                      
Allowance for loan losses (5,959 )       (6,279 )       (5,105 )    
Cash and due from banks $6,092         $6,547         $9,244      
Premises and equipment $164         $202         $248      
Accrued interest receivable $3,213         $2,843         $2,278      
Other real estate $0         $0         $0      
Other assets $28,375         $28,601         $24,350      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (25,610 )       (26,077 )       (16,166 )    
Total Assets $939,007         $918,440         $890,087      
Interest bearing liabilities                      
Interest bearing demand $341,780   3.14 $2,673   $366,260   2.80 $2,529   $365,521   0.05 $44
Savings and money market $139,463   2.62 $912   $127,422   1.70 $533   $135,122   1.76 $594
Time deposits - retail $16,758   2.40 $100   $18,256   1.93 $87   $16,400   0.87 $36
Time deposits - wholesale $128,795   3.90 $1,254   $133,704   3.24 $1,067   $82,376   0.65 $134
Total interest bearing deposits $626,796   3.16 $4,938   $645,642   2.65 $4,216   $599,419   0.54 $807
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $18,907   4.27 $204   $16,844   4.09 $172   $4,500   1.98 $22
Subordinated debt $14,876   5.16 $193,899   $15,001   5.17 $194   $14,776   5.19 $194
Other borrowings $58,342   5.86 $858   $11,451   4.57 $123   $1,236   2.23 $4
Total borrowed funds $92,125   4.56 $1,062   $43,296   4.52 $489   $20,512   4.25 $220
Total interest bearing liabilities $718,921   3.34 $6,000   $688,938   2.77 $4,705   $619,931   0.66 $1,027
Net interest rate spread   1.78 $5,801     2.08 $6,107     2.64 $6,037
Non-interest bearing deposits $139,807         $150,259         $193,872      
Other liabilities $3,743         $3,686         $3,092      
Stockholder’s equity $76,536         $75,557         $73,192      
Total Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity $939,007         $918,440         $890,087      
Cost of funds   2.80       2.27       0.50  
Net interest margin   2.54       2.75       2.83  
 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
 
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.
 


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000’s)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023*   June 30, 2022*
               
  Average Balances Rates/Yield (%) Interest Income/Expense   Average Balances Rates/Yields (%) Interest Income/Expense
               
Earning Assets              
Loans $625,977   5.59 $9,885   $521,752   3.85 $9,885
Loan fees $0   0.07 $434   $0   0.17 $434
Loans with fees $625,977   5.67 $10,319   $521,752   3.99 $10,319
Mortgage loans held for sale $0   0.00 $1   $57   4.10 $1
Federal funds sold $1,162   4.96 $4   $1,997   0.39 $4
Deposits with banks $13,695   4.71 $79   $31,100   0.51 $79
Investment securities - taxable $242,585   3.48 $2,257   $237,194   1.90 $2,257
Investment securities - tax-exempt $39,304   3.42 $792   $66,090   3.24 $792
Total Earning Assets $922,723   4.98 $13,452   $858,190   3.22 $13,452
Non interest earning assets              
Allowance for loan losses (6,118 )       (4,942 )    
Cash and due from banks $6,318         $8,648      
Premises and equipment $183         $272      
Accrued interest receivable $3,029         $2,172      
Other real estate $0         $0      
Other assets $28,487         $22,425      
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (25,842 )       (8,441 )    
Total Assets $928,780         $878,324      
Interest bearing liabilities              
Interest bearing demand $353,953   2.96 $72   $364,279   0.04 $72
Savings and Money Market $133,476   2.18 $1,117   $149,534   1.51 $1,117
Time deposits - Retail $17,503   2.16 $48   $13,582   0.72 $48
Time Deposits - Wholesale $131,236   3.57 $155   $61,202   0.51 $155
Total interest bearing deposits $636,167   2.90 $1,393   $588,597   0.48 $1,393
Federal home Loan Bank advances $17,881   4.19 $46   $5,384   1.69 $46
Subordinated debt $14,939   5.16 $388   $14,820   5.20 $388
Other borrowings $35,025   5.22 $4   $1,060   1.98 $4
Total borrowed funds $67,845   4.55 $438   $21,264   4.10 $438
Total interest bearing liabilities $704,012   3.06 $1,831   $609,861   0.60 $1,831
Net interest rate spread   1.92 $11,621     2.62 $11,621
Non-interest bearing deposits $145,004         $186,821      
Other liabilities $3,715         $3,569      
Stockholder’s equity $76,049         $78,073      
Total Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity $928,780         $878,324      
Cost of funds   2.54       0.46  
Net interest margin   2.65       2.79  
               
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.              
               
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.

