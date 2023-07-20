Red Cat’s Teal 2 sUAS Now Available for Purchase Through US Government’s GSA Advantage

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations, today announces that its military-grade sUAS, the Teal 2, is now available for purchase through the U.S. government’s GSA Advantage website (gsaadvantage.gov).



GSA Advantage is an online shopping and ordering service created within the General Services Administration for use by government agencies to buy commercial products and services. Customers from government agencies can view complete specs, hi-res images and government-specific pricing for the Teal 2 here (1.8 GHz model) and here (2.4 GHz model).

The Teal 2, the world’s leading small unmanned aircraft system for night operations, recently received clearance from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to be designated as a ​Blue UAS, joining a select group of DoD-approved drones for government users. According to the DoD, Blue UAS drones “are NDAA compliant, validated as cyber-secure and safe to fly, and are available for government purchase and operation.”

“The Teal 2’s compact size, advanced technology and rugged design make it ideal for the needs of the warfighter, though it’s versatile enough that other federal agencies, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, have become early-adopter customers,” said Geoff Hitchcock, senior vice president of global defense solutions at Red Cat. “We’re proud to now be able to directly offer the Teal 2 for sale to all U.S. government agencies through GSA Advantage.”

As the first sUAS to be equipped with Teledyne FLIR's new Hadron 640R sensor, the Teal 2 provides end users with the highest resolution thermal imaging in a small (Group 1) form factor, optimized for nighttime operations. Red Cat’s other technology partners for the Teal 2 include Athena AI, Reveal Technology and Tomahawk Robotics.

The Teal 2 is manufactured at Red Cat’s purpose-built factory in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Red Cat will exhibit the Teal 2 at the Elevate UAV Summit in Miami from July 26-27.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to “Dominate the Night™” and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcatholdings.com.

