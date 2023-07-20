Ashley HomeStore Officially Rebrands to “Ashley” With Nationwide Store Refresh

The retailer will refresh stores nationwide to reflect a modern and elevated consumer experience

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America, announced today the Company will refresh stores nationwide with an elevated in-store shopping experience and modern look and feel to officially culminate the rebrand to Ashley. The Company’s refresh rollout comes after initiating the rebrand last year with a new logo and name change from Ashley HomeStore to Ashley. Ashley stores in the Atlanta, Los Angeles, Orlando, Salt Lake City, and Tampa areas are the first markets to undergo the refresh and will expand throughout the U.S. over the next year.

Ashley is committed to being the trusted partner and style leader for the home. The retailer has evolved its brick-and-mortar store layouts by showcasing trend-forward styles and highlighting new product offerings inspired by current design trends to make your space your own. The rebrand seeks to maintain relevance among consumers while attracting a younger demographic of customers who are looking for an upscale and on-trend look at an affordable price point. The refreshed stores feature an open-concept floor plan, an updated mattress gallery, and new interior design elements.

Ashley also recently introduced new lower price points as part of the larger rebrand, bringing those savings back to customers. With long-term, special financing options available, customers can style their homes with the latest trends and pay overtime.

“We are excited to introduce customers to the all-new Ashley and continue to inspire the love of home! Our passion is to connect customers to the trends of the moment so that you can create rooms worth talking about,” said Todd Wanek, President & CEO of Ashley. “By refreshing our stores, we hope to empower and inspire our customers while keeping ‘home’ at the forefront of all we do. The new Ashley transcends the mere ‘feeling’ of home and our customers will find great quality they have always loved but with all new looks and prices.”

Ashley will celebrate its local store refreshes with in-store events for consumers offering giveaways, free workshops, and more. At each local refresh event, guests will be able to sign-up and participate in free curated workshops for your home presented by local favorites. The first store refresh event will take place on Saturday, July 29th at the Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel locations. Ashley will give away over $50,000 in prizes plus provide customers with a chance to win free groceries for a year. The first 50 people in line at each store event will also receive an exclusive Ashley gift bag valued at up to $75. Consumers can visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/weekly-ad/Tampa/ to find out more details on the Tampa refresh events.

Ashley’s local store refresh events are a part of the Brand’s larger experiential marketing and events strategy to provide consumers with impactful shopping experiences to drive brand consideration further. Customers interested in learning more about their local Ashley store refresh event can connect with Ashley through their local Ashley Facebook page.

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the #1 furniture and mattress store in North America and one of the world’s best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com and connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, or see our design-focused boards on Pinterest.

###







Attachment

Brittany Rashkin FlyteVu 5613145359 brittany.rashkin@flytevu.com Liz Dufresne Ashley edufresne@ashleyfurniture.com