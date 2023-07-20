Halloween Has Arrived: Michaels Launches the Season with 100 Days to Halloween

Halloween product is arriving at the creative destination, with the first décor drop hitting July 21, just in time for the 100-day countdown to Halloween

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the destination for all things creative, today announced its "100 Days to Halloween" campaign, kicking off with an early drop of its eagerly awaited Halloween décor collections online and in-stores on Friday, July 21. With Halloween DIY supplies and componentry across multiple categories arriving in stores, Michaels is the one-stop-Halloween shop for all who celebrate the season, from the casual to the hardcore enthusiast and everyone in between.



July 23 marks the official 100-day countdown to Halloween and the date customers can preview all four of Michaels’ exclusive, trend-forward Halloween decor collections online, with each collection becoming shoppable as they hit stores over the coming weeks.

“Halloween is a holiday unlike any other for the way it includes and appeals to everyone - our customers eagerly await our seasonal product drops that range from the most whimsical to the scariest themes,” said Mandi Clark, Michaels’ lead trend & design expert. “To officially kick off this festive time, we’ve launched ‘100 days to Halloween’ to give every type of Halloween fan creative ways to make this spooky season the best ever.”

The first collection dropping on July 21 is Electric Halloween, featuring classic and wholesome icons like kid-friendly ghosts and jack-o-lanterns in happy neon and glow-in-the-dark finishes that are perfect for the spooky-not-scary Halloween decorator.

The wait won’t be long for the three remaining collections, which roll out between July 28 through August 18:

It’s the year of #pasteloween! Faux pumpkins, skulls and even witches’ shoes get the on-trend treatment with hues of lavender and blush to sweeten your Halloween. Wicked Garden: For the hardcore Halloween enthusiast, this romantic and gothic décor collection leans into the trend of decorating and creating with elements of nature.

Add a paranormal flair to the #darkacademia trend with icons like spirit board planchettes, palmistry hands and crystal balls alongside skulls and ravens inspired by Edgar Allan Poe.



Alongside its seasonal décor collections, Michaels’ assortment of supplies and componentry represents unlimited possibilities. To spark inspiration, Michaels Trend and Design experts have created the below timeline for a stress-free Halloween no matter when you begin your decorating, costuming, or party planning.

July 23: 100 Days to Halloween countdown begins! Begin your Halloween costume mood board – especially if you’re coordinating large group costumes. Start your décor shopping with the newest items dropping at Michaels.





100 Days to Halloween countdown begins! August: The décor collections keep arriving; add to your finds with a theme that speak to your inner ghoul whether you're a Hallo-stan or a beige babe. Party planners, now is a perfect time to brainstorm your Halloween theme, gather supplies for DIY projects and add amazing ready-made décor. Have you figured out your costume? Whether going solo or with family and friends, determine your outfit and what supplies you need to make it picture perfect.





September:

For those wanting simple costume solutions, this month is the ideal time to decide if a DIY outfit or pre-made is right for you. If trick-or-treating is big in your neighborhood, build your candy stash now and plan your porch or door-scape to make it extra festive. Party planners, send your save-the-dates and plan your menu and activities now! With one month to go, shop décor before it’s gone and enjoy spooky season to the fullest by getting a head start on decorating inside and out.





October:

The countdown is on! Now is the time to put the finishing touches on DIY costumes or snag your pre-made costume. DIY’ers should be sure to keep trying on their costume as they create it! Be the most bewitching home or apartment in your neighborhood by putting the finishing touches on your outdoor décor. Practice makes perfect! Party planners might consider practicing their recipes for DIY treats and snacks before their event. Don’t forget party favors! Make sure your candy supplies have not been depleted by your home goblins. Restock so you won’t run out! Procrastinators – we’ve got your back. Michaels will provide great inspiration for last-minute DIY costumes for those in a pinch.



Michaels has much more inspiration and fun over the next 100 days, so be sure to visit us online, follow us on social media @michaelsstores and watch for more of our Halloween news.

