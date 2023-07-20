Landing Launches Flex, An Industry-First Flexible Living Offering For Corporate Travelers

Flex offers corporate partners the ultimate flexibility and on-demand access to fully-furnished apartments across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today unveiled Flex, a new option within its corporate housing offering that revolutionizes the booking process for employee relocation and work assignments. Unlike traditional corporate housing solutions that require a fixed reservation, Flex delivers unprecedented flexibility by enabling members to seamlessly book open-ended stays, eliminating the need to specify an end date upfront, or requiring a multi-month commitment.



Designed to bring a more convenient, cost-effective solution to the corporate housing marketplace, Flex unlocks access to Landing’s selection of 20K+ apartments in 375+ cities nationwide for bookings from 30 days to indefinitely, without the need to know when the stay will end in advance. All apartments are fully-furnished, thoughtfully-designed, and equipped with complete kitchens and appliances, so corporate members will feel at home anywhere. And when it’s time to pick up and go, members can provide Landing with just 14 days notice.

“Until now, corporate housing has been a slog. Too often, professionals have had to deal with spotty availability, inconsistent quality, strict commitments, and a slow and painful booking process,” explained Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing. “Flex introduces unparalleled convenience to our corporate partners, providing them with complete control over their housing accommodations and the flexibility they need to manage shifting timelines. Having experienced skyrocketing demand among individual renters, expanding our offering to the business world is a natural step as we rethink how people will live, work, and travel in the future.”

With Flex, multiple coordinators can find, reserve, and manage all reservations on Landing’s self-serve online platform. Once reservations have been made, Landing communicates move-in details directly with corporate members, taking that burden off the employer.

“Landing makes corporate housing easy with a large selection of furnished units, great rates, and an intuitive booking process. There's no need to submit a form and wait around; we can book on our own anytime," said Tonya Reaves, Housing Coordinator at Plateau Excavation, a Sterling Company. "We operate across eight states, so booking accommodations can be challenging, especially when there's uncertainty about how long we'll need to be in one place, but Landing makes it possible. The convenience, consistency city-to-city, white-glove service, flexible lease terms, and quality furnishings make it a no-brainer."

Since Landing launched in 2019, the rental real estate market has experienced a steady increase in demand for flexible options across the country. While vacation rental companies have pivoted their offerings to meet the demand for longer-term stays, Landing is the only company to deliver a consistent, quality living experience coast to coast.

For more information on Landing, Flex, or to explore options for flexible living in a city near you, visit https://www.hellolanding.com/p/corporate-housing/ .

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in more than 375 cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Landing

landing@launchsquad.com