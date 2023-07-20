Submit Release
Truxton Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share payable September 26, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.   

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com
 Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


