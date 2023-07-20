Submit Release
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). A press release reporting the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2023 will be issued at 7:00 a.m. (ET) that same day. Participating in the conference call from Carrols will be Deborah M. Derby, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Anthony E. Hull, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 201-493-6779. A replay will be available three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13735443. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 24, 2023. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website located at www.carrols.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in North America. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,019 BURGER KING® restaurants in 23 states as well as 62 POPEYES® restaurants in seven states. Carrols has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976 and POPEYES® restaurants since 2019. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.carrols.com.

Investor Relations:
Jeff Priester
332-242-4370
investorrelations@carrols.com


Primary Logo

