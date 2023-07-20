Viper Networks and ‘House of Invention’ Announce Smart Cities Partnership Agreement for Immediate Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), (Company), an emerging international leader in the LED lighting products and Smart City applications and integrated systems markets, is pleased to announce that the Company’s international operations arm Apollo International (INT’L) and Riyadh-based HOI (House of Invention Intl), have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement to deploy Smart infrastructure (smart poles) and Smart Cities solutions throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern and African markets.



This comprehensive partnership agreement includes marketing, installation, and commissioning of highly advanced smart poles on behalf of mobile operators and tower companies seeking to deploy their latest 5G GSM networks and services within cities. Smart cities solutions will also be offered and deployed within new and older municipalities and large developments, in line with Apollo’s current deployments in several cities in the US.

For Viper Networks and Apollo Int’l, this agreement could lead to the deployment of tens of thousands of state-of-the-art Smart Light LED poles. In addition to the Company’s Smart Cities solutions that offer myriad services such as a sophisticated street lighting management network, including street surveillance through concealed cameras; detailed surveillance through face and license plate recognition technology; concealed radars for detecting traffic violations; Wi-Fi offerings to citizens, LED digital boards for displays of commercial advertising and/or messages to citizens; IOT (Internet Of Things) sensors for numerous smart applications and data analysis.

All the smart functionalities will operate on a single, sophisticated Apollo platform with an intelligent operation central command; which could be covering, streaming and monitoring many Saudi Cities on a real-time basis. The first pilot project should be deployed during the third quarter of 2023 (ending September 30th) in the city of Riyadh, KSA.

This is a significant development for Viper Networks and Apollo International since this announcement aligns with the Saudi Government and the implementation of their 2030 Vision, which earmarks $6 billion annually for new Smart Cities infrastructure investments.

Mr. Dany Choueiry, Vice President of HOI, stated: “We are delighted that HOI and Apollo and Viper will cooperate in the deployment of their Smart Cities Lighting and Solutions technology in the KSA markets and other MEA markets. Our companies, respectively, will work closely together in marketing, installing, commissioning, and operating the Smart lighting network, in addition to supporting any buildout expansion plans for Apollo’s factory operations in the Greater Riyadh area.”

Established in 2001 with their headquarters in Cario, Egypt, HOI has offices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Sudan, Morocco

Dr. Tom Otrok, Ph.D., CEO of Apollo INT’L and President of Viper Networks’ International Operations, also commented: “Expanding our market reach to include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and building on our recognized Smart Cities global pilot program successes, this cooperation partnership with HOI will further position our company as a worldwide Smart Cities solutions leader.”

About Viper Networks, Inc.

Viper Networks, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor and a premier telecommunications and network engineering solution provider for Smart Street Lights and Smart Poles technology, Renewable Energy, Solar Power generation, IoT sensors integration through the implementations of Smart Cities solutions, Smart Grid technology, incorporating wireless communication, mobile networks, broadband technology, Wi-Fi and various technologies embedded in the custom engineered solutions and hardware/software integration.

