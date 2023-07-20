Public Hearing for Stericycle Air Quality Permit Renewal Set for Aug. 22

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comment and will hold a public hearing on the draft Title V air quality permit for Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle operates two incinerators for the disposal of hospital, medical and infectious waste at its facility in Haw River, Alamance County. It is seeking renewal of its current Title V air quality permit. The facility is not seeking any major changes or modifications to its existing permit.

The in-person public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22. Live Spanish interpretation will be available during the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted until Aug. 25.

Public Hearing on Stericycle, Inc. Draft Air Quality Permit

Date and Time: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Alamance Community College auditorium

Address: 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road, Graham, NC

A system of equipment on each incinerator controls emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and acid gases including carbon dioxide.

On 17 instances between 2019 and June 2023, Stericycle’s air emissions bypassed its pollution control equipment, allowing this pollution to enter the atmosphere directly. Stericycle entered into a Special Order by Consent with DAQ in December 2022 to resolve multiple violations related to these bypasses. In the consent order, Stericycle agreed to pay a $65,000 penalty and make upgrades to the facility equipment aimed at reducing occurrences of these bypass events. The facility is also operating under the terms of a Bypass Reduction Plan approved by DAQ earlier this year.

The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with federal and state emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility will be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application, consent order, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

The public is invited to attend the upcoming hearing and provide comments on the proposed action. Sign-up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. (Additional time may be given if an interpreter is used.) Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with the subject line “Stericycle.21A” or by leaving a voice mail at 919-707-8714. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. DAQ will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

--

If you need this information in Spanish, Arabic or another language, please call 919-609-2189 or send an email to Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.

Comunicado de Prensa (español)

Página de Información (español)

إذا كنت بحاجة إلى هذه المعلومات باللغة العربية، أو إذا كنت بحاجة إلى خدمات الترجمة الفورية أثناء جلسة الاستماع العامة، فيرجى الاتصال بالرقم 919.609.2189 أو إرسال رسالة إلكترونية إلى Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.