Wine Country Network Launches the 2024 Global Whisky Challenge
The Global Whisky Challenge, the world's first exclusive traveling whisky competition to be held in Scotland, Japan, and the United States.
The Global Whisky Challenge aims to define excellence in whisky production worldwide. This will permit distillers of all sizes from all locations to compete globally.”BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publishers of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced that the company is launching the Global Whisky Challenge, the world's first exclusive traveling whisky competition to be held in Scotland, Japan, and the United States.
The popularity of whisky has become a worldwide phenomenon. More than four thousand five hundred distilleries exist in the United States alone. Approximately 40% produce Bourbon or whiskey. There are thousands more distilleries producing whisky internationally.
The Global Whisky Challenge aims to define excellence in whisky production worldwide. This will permit distillers of all sizes from all locations to compete globally. Winning a prestigious award will enable brands to stand out globally.
A seasoned team of U.S. and International spirits judges will taste whiskies double-blind, scoring products based on 100 points using a proprietary rating system. The competition exclusively uses the NEAT ™ professional spirits evaluation glass to enhance the true character and determine every spirit's quality.
Judges will taste top-scored products and select one "Best of Show" 1st place winner at each competition. The senior tasting panel will conduct a fourth and final tasting to recognize excellence and name the 2024 Global Whisky Champion.
Winners will receive digital medals/certificates for Best of Show, Best of Class, Best of Region, Best of Country, Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards. Physical die-cast medals, award plaques, and laser-engraved barrelheads will also be available.
For details, visit Globalwhiskychallenge.com.
2024 Global Whisky Challenge-Overview
Part One: U.K. and European Whisky
We cordially invite all U.K. and European whisky producers to enter their top whiskies!
Competition Dates: April 13-14, 2024
Online Entries Open: July 18, 2023
Location: Glasgow, Scotland
The competition will take place in Glasgow, Scotland. This edition will focus exclusively on U.K. (Scottish, British, and Irish) and European-made whisky.
A select team of U.S. and UK-certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days. An exclusive trade/media and VIP tasting will follow on Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Part Two: Asian and Oceana Whisky
Competition Dates: May 11-12, 2024
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Entry Fee: USD 400
Online Entries Open: July 18, 2023
The competition will take place in Tokyo, Japan. This edition will focus exclusively on Japanese, Asian, and Oceana-made whisky. While Japanese whisky has received significant kudos in the last decade. Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand premium whisky are also showing significant promise.
A select team of U.S. and Japanese-certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days. An exclusive trade/media and VIP tasting will follow on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Part Three: US, Canada, Mexico Whiskey
Competition Dates: June 8-9, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Online Entries Open: July 18, 2023
The competition will take place in New York City. This edition will focus exclusively on American, Canadian, and Mexican-made whisky. We have expanded categories to include American Single Malt Whiskey, Single Cask, and Special Barrel Finished Whiskey and Bourbon.
A select team of U.S. certified spirits judges and seasoned beverage professionals will participate in double-blind tastings over two days.
World Global Whiskey 2024 Final
Competition date: June 10, 2024
Location: New York, NY
The top three winners (Best of Show) from the competitions in Scotland, Japan, and the United
States will be tasted again by our senior judges. The judges will select the Global Whisky Challenge World Winner.
Judges and top award-winning distillers will be invited to attend an exclusive award dinner in Denver in July 2024 to celebrate the top winners. This award celebration will include a presentation of the iconic sculptured awards to the winners.
Additional Benefits to the Global Whisky Challenge World Champion:
•Special iconic 18-inch sculptured award for display at the Global Champion’s distillery
•Prominent feature in the “World Book of Whisky” Annual Magazine and Wine Country International ®Magazine.
For updates, visit www.globalwhiskychallenge.com
About The Competition Organizers:
Wine Country Network, Inc, was founded in 2002 as the publisher of Wine Country International® magazine, an artistic, photographic intense publication showcasing wine, spirits, and cuisine worldwide. The company has grown to become a global leader in producing these world-famous beverage competitions:
Denver International Spirits Competition: www.denverspiritscomp.com
Denver International Wine Competition: www.denverwinecomp.com
Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition: www.rosewinecomp.com
North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition: www.whiskeycomp.com
Canned Challenge: www.cannedchallenge.com
Tequila Mezcal Challenge: www.teqmezchallenge.com
Global Whisky Challenge: www.globalwhiskychallenge.com
Coming soon! World Book of Whisky annual magazine
In September 2023, Wine Country Network will leverage its twenty-one years of publishing expertise to launch the World Book of Whisky annual magazine. This new publication will focus on the global whisky industry with new product profiles, ratings, and profiles on the people behind the products.
