eSports Betting Market Size & Scope with CAGR of 26.16% Estimate by 2023-2030

Furthermore, the report delivers precise estimations regarding the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), market share, and market size of key regions and countries.

eSports Betting Market Overview

The global eSports Betting market size was valued at USD 671.78 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.16% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2709.03 million by 2028.

eSports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, eSports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams. eSports betting falls under the category of betting on sports. It is reliant on bookmakers and sportsbooks that offer specific odds such as tie-ups, scores, etc. Players predict an outcome and wager some money on it.

Top Manufactures Listed In the eSports Betting Market Report are:-

Betvictor

Entain plc

Betfred

Pinnacle

BetWinner

Betsson AB

Betcris

Kindred Group

GG.BET

Bet-at-home.com

Luckbox

Esports Entertainment Group

Flutter Entertainment

Draft Kings

888 Holdings

Everygame

Bovada

Galaxy.bet

Betway

Bet365

eSports Betting Market Based on Type

GO

Others

eSports Betting Market Based on Applications

Ages 18-25

Ages 26-30

Ages 31 and Above

COVID-19 Impact on eSports Betting Market

The global economy has been significantly influenced by the impact of COVID-19, leading to direct changes in eSports Betting market dynamics, disruptions in supply chains, and economic repercussions for businesses and financial markets. Our research team closely monitors the global situation and predicts that the market will present profitable prospects for producers in the post-COVID-19 era. The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current economic decline and the specific effects of COVID-19 on the industry.

Regional Analysis of eSports Betting Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Detailed TOC of the eSports Betting market:

1 eSports Betting Market Overview

2 eSports Betting market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

3 Players Profiles

4 Global eSports Betting Market Landscape by Player

5 Global eSports Betting Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global eSports Betting Market Analysis by Application

7 Global eSports Betting Sales and Revenue Region Wise

8 Global eSports Betting Market Forecast

9 Industry Outlook

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Continued…

