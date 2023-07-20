Moldova: EU Ambassador and Moldovan President visit new premises at Sculeni border crossing

Moldovan President Maia Sandu and EU Ambassador Janis Mažeiks today visited the Sculeni border crossing point on the Moldova-Romania border.

During the visit, Ambassador Mažeiks met with representatives of the Frontex team deployed in Moldova to help strengthen the country’s security by enhancing cooperation in border management and supporting Moldova’s border and customs authorities in transposing and implementing the EU acquis in line with Moldova’s candidate country status.

“As of today, the new facilities of the Sculeni border crossing point operate at the exit from Moldova to the European Union and will significantly support the implementation of the Solidarity Lanes to help Ukraine export agricultural products,” the EU Delegation to Moldova said in a Facebook post.

