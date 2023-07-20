Greenwich Polo Club premiere sporting event returns for another summer of tradition, luxurious style, and sophistication
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Greenwich Polo Club is excited to announce the return of its summer season for 2023, boasting an exciting lineup of Sunday polo match events. This premiere polo venue offers a lively and luxurious way to spend your Sunday afternoons, with the season having kicked off with the East Coast Bronze Cup.
The East Coast Gold Cup match on July 23rd. The East Coast Open presented by Audi starts on August 27th, featuring additional matches on September 3rd, and culminating in a thrilling major final on September 10th. The final will also be streamed live on ESPNpolo.com and globally on Disney’s Star+ in Latin America and South America.
The American Cup on September 17th and the Greenwich Cup on September 24th round out the fall Polo season, with the final equestrian event of the season being the CSI5* CSI Greenwich (Showjumping) Horse Show on October 8th featuring some of the world’s best Olympic athletes and over $1,000,000 in total prize money.
The Greenwich Polo Club, an escape from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, is nestled within 80 acres of Connecticut's beautiful backcountry in the exclusive gated Conyers Farm community. The Club hosts prominent tournaments and professional players, the world’s best polo horses, including the esteemed 20-goal East Coast Open by Audi.
Each match attracts thousands of spectators from New York City, Fairfield, and around the world, who enjoy an afternoon of world-class polo sport with friends and family. The club offers a variety of experiences, from lawn picnic seating with reserved umbrellas and painted circles in the grass, to reserved bistro tables in front of the grandstand, private SkyBoxes, or tickets to The Players' Lounge tent. For larger groups or special occasions, consider booking a Player's Lounge Suite for ten guests or a private cabana for up to 25. Entry to Greenwich Polo club is still keeping in tradition with a car pass.
Polo Spectators in The Players’ Lounge (Photo Credit: Greenwich Polo Club)
One of the highlights of the occasion is The Pony Bar by The Cup Bearer (@the_cup_bearer), featuring NYC's top show bartenders and custom-crafted Polo-inspired cocktails. Grab your "Chukker" and partake in the storied polo tradition of stomping the divots during halftime. The Greenwich Polo Club offers the most Instagram-worthy venue to visit this summer.
Many of the world's top players, including Mariano Aguerre, Facundo Pieres, Hilario Ulloa, and Nacho Figueras, have graced the fields of the Greenwich Polo Club. Each spring, these players bring their champion horses to compete for one of Polo's most prestigious cups.
Our premier sponsors include Audi of America, Celebrity Cruises, Barbados Tourism Marketing, Dassault Falcon Jet, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Stamford Health, Societe Generale, Morano Group Landscapes + Hardscapers, Connecticut Cottages and Gardens, and broadcast media partner ESPN Polo.
About The Greenwich Polo Club:
Established in 1981, the Greenwich Polo Club is one of the world's top high-goal polo venues. The club opens its gates to ticketed spectators on many Sundays from June through September, offering a unique guest experience at its famous Sunday Polo Matches. Just a short train ride and Uber trip away from Manhattan, you'll find a stunning venue that showcases the world of equestrian sports in a first-class manner.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here