Ready Meals Market is projected to reach USD 220.51 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.12%
Stay up to date with Ready Meals Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research study on Global Ready Meals Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing an overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and a breakdown of Ready Meals products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of the Ready Meals market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player’s ecosystems. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Conagra Brands (United States), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (United Kingdom/Netherlands), Shanghai Chao Xiang Yuan Food (China), Dr. Oetker (Germany), BRF (Brazil), General Mills (United States), Massa Leve (Brazil), Tyson Foods (United States), Nomad Foods (United Kingdom), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), J.M. Smucker Co. (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Pinnacle Foods Co (United States), J.R. Simplot Co. (United States), California American Kitchen (United States), Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (United States), FROSTA AG (Germany), Beyond Meat (United States).
— Criag Francis
The Global Ready Meals Market was valued at USD 155.37 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 220.51 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2023-2029.
Get a Free Sample PDF including full TOC, Tables, Figures, and Available customizations) in Global Ready Meals: https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-ready-meals-market
Definition:
The ready meals market refers to the segment of the food industry that offers pre-packaged, convenient, and easily prepared meals that are ready for consumption with minimal cooking or heating required. Ready meals, also known as convenience meals or prepared meals, are designed to save time and effort for consumers who may not have the time or resources to cook from scratch. Ready meals are designed to be quick and easy to prepare, requiring minimal effort on the part of the consumer. They are often pre-cooked or partially cooked and simply need to be heated or microwaved before serving. Ready meals are typically packaged in microwave-safe containers or oven-ready trays to facilitate easy heating and serving. Many ready meals are designed to have a longer shelf life, allowing consumers to stock up on them for quick and convenient meals whenever needed.
Market Trends:
• The increasing pace of modern lifestyles and busier schedules have led to a growing demand for ready meals, as consumers seek quick and easy meal solutions.
• Ready meals are increasingly offering a wide variety of ethnic and international cuisine options, catering to consumers' preferences for global flavours and tastes.
• Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier and more nutritious ready-meal options, leading to a rise in products with clean labels, organic ingredients, and reduced levels of preservatives and additives.
Market Drivers:
• With more people having less time to cook elaborate meals, ready meals offer a convenient and time-saving solution for satisfying their hunger.
• Urbanization has led to smaller living spaces and larger numbers of single-person households, creating a demand for individually portioned and easy-to-prepare meals.
• The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of ready meals and have them delivered directly to their homes.
Market Opportunities:
• There is an opportunity for manufacturers to develop market-ready meals with healthier ingredients and more plant-based options to cater to health-conscious consumers.
• Customizable ready meals that allow consumers to adjust ingredients, portion sizes, or flavours could attract a broader customer base.
Market Challenges:
• Some ready meals may have high levels of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, leading to concerns about their nutritional value.
• Some consumers may perceive ready meals as less fresh and of lower quality compared to freshly prepared meals.
Market Restraints:
• The availability of ready-to-cook meal kits and a growing interest in cooking at home may compete with the ready meals market.
• The ready meals market can face challenges related to supply chain disruptions, affecting the availability of ingredients and product distribution.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Ready Meals Market Breakdown by Type (Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned) by Meal Type (Vegan (Plant-based Sausage, Non-Dairy Milk, Salad, Others), Vegetarian (Rice based Meals, Curry based Meals, Grain-based Meals, Others), Non-Vegetarian (Chicken based Meals, Beef based Meals, Fish based Meals, Others)) by Delivery Mode (Out of Home, Door Delivery) by Cuisine (American, Chinese, Indian, Mexican, South American, Thai, Continental) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Book Latest Edition of Global Ready Meals Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3958
With this report, you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Ready Meals Market?
• What you should look for in a Ready Meals
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with a strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Ready Meals vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining the latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Conagra Brands (United States), The Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (United Kingdom/Netherlands), Shanghai Chao Xiang Yuan Food (China), Dr. Oetker (Germany), BRF (Brazil), General Mills (United States), Massa Leve (Brazil), Tyson Foods (United States), Nomad Foods (United Kingdom), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), J.M. Smucker Co. (United States), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Pinnacle Foods Co (United States), J.R. Simplot Co. (United States), California American Kitchen (United States), Atkins Nutritionals Inc. (United States), FROSTA AG (Germany), Beyond Meat (United States)
who should get the most benefit from this report's insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in the value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Ready Meals
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting Ready Meals for large and enterprise-level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in the current scenario.
Make an enquiry to understand the outline of the study and further possible customization in offering @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-ready-meals-market
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of the Ready Meals Market
Ready Meals Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type [Chilled, Frozen, Shelf-stable, Canned] (2023-2028)
Ready Meals Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application [Rice-based Meals, Curry-based Meals, Grain-based Meals, Others] (2023-2028)
Ready Meals Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Ready Meals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Ready Meals Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High-Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Ready Meals
Ready Meals Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-ready-meals-market
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchases or opt-in for regional reports by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn