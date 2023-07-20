07-20-2023 MILLION DOLLAR WINNER SOLD IN PETERSBURG, $50,000 TICKET SOLD IN SHINNSTON

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – Although the billion dollar jackpot was not hit in West Virginia, two winning tickets were sold in the state. A million dollar ticket was sold at Hartman’s Gas & Go on Keyser Avenue in Petersburg, and a $50,000 ticket was sold at Shinnston Price Cutter on Pike Street in Shinnston.

The holder(s) of these tickets are encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The million dollar ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball while the $50,000 winner matched four numbers plus the Power Ball. Neither ticket had the Power Play option purchased.

Wednesday’s numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the Power Ball was 24. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.