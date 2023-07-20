Submit Release
Torino Process 2022–24: Ukraine

This report developed by the European Training Foundation covers three major areas of Ukraine’s commitment to lifelong learners in the vocational education and training (VET) sector: access to learning, quality of learning, and system organisation. In the case of Ukraine, these areas have specific dimensions: impact of the war on VET in Ukraine and its response and prospects for the recovery of VET in Ukraine.

The Torino Process is a periodical review of policies and practices in vocational education and training (VET), conducted jointly by the ETF and its partner countries since 2010.

