YEA Cookbook: Zhingyalov hats

Prep Time: 1 hour 30 min | Cooking Time: 15 min | Servings: 8

Zhingyalov hats are a staple during the festivities of the Great Lent, most popular in Artsakh and Syunik. Zhingyalov hats consist of a flatbread stuffed with a variety of greens, and it is advised to include mild tasting greens in order to enhance the taste of your main greens, such as spinach or cilantro!

Ingredients

Dough

2/3 cup of warm water

1 1/2 cups of] all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

Filling

8 cups of finely sliced greens and herbs (see suggestions below)

2 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp red pepper flakes

1½ tbsp sunflower or olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Directions

In a large bowl mix the flour and salt. Add the water and make a smooth dough. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes to 1.5 hours.

In the meantime, prepare the filling. Chop all the greens and herbs, and add salt, sweet paprika, and red pepper flakes. Mix everything and saute the mixture for just 1-2 minutes in oil.

Knead the dough for 2-3 minutes, then cut it into smaller balls. Roll them into a thin circle about 20 cm in diameter and put the mixture of sauteed greens and herbs in the center.

Seal the edges of the dough, then press them down to flatten the dough and distribute everything evenly.

Heat a non-stick pan to medium or slow and cook the flatbread on both sides.

Serve zhingyalov hats with lemon and/or with a sauce of your choice!

Suggestions for herbs and greens

Although in the original recipe, there are several herbs that can be found only in Armenia, you can still make your own selection based on what you can find in your grocery shop. However, make sure to use spinach, beet tops, spring onions, parsley, dill, cilantro, and herbs with a mild flavour.