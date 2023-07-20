EU-funded civil society fellowships 2023: Apply by 4 September

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility has announced the next call for applications for its EU-funded fellowship programme.

Fellowships will support civil society activists or civically minded women and men from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine who demonstrate a deep commitment to leading positive social change in their communities.

A specific emphasis for this latest call is on the improvement of CSOs’ accountability and link to their constituencies. It can be, for example, using digital solutions for enhanced monitoring/evaluation of CSOs, collecting and opening CSO-related data, or assessing and advocating for improved governance systems for CSOs.

The selected candidates will be provided with tailored training and coaching, €5,000 to implement activities, and networking opportunities.

Under this Call, there are two types of Fellowship: Community Engagement Fellowships and Civic Digital Fellowships (specially designed for IT experts such as software engineers, data scientists, designers who use technology to benefit the community).

The call is open to all citizens from the Eastern Partnership countries, over the age of 18, with good English language skills.

The deadline for applications is 4 September.

An information webinar for potential applicants is scheduled for 26 July. To find out more about the programme and application process and the fellowship, please, register for the webinar now.

