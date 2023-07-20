Submit Release
Energy Community launches platform for pro bono legal support to public energy companies in Ukraine

The Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, invites the international legal community to participate in a platform for pro bono legal support aimed at assisting Ukrainian public energy companies.

These companies are: NPC Ukrenergo (the Ukrainian electricity transmission system operator) and NPC Energoatom (the Ukrainian nuclear energy company).

This initiative aims to aid in the recovery of damages suffered by Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. The platform will allow law firms and qualified independent lawyers to contribute pro bono hours to various projects and match them with the demand of Ukrainian energy companies.

This support will allow Ukrainian companies to file claims against Russia in both national courts and international arbitration.

“By coming together to provide pro bono legal support, the international legal community can play a vital role in bolstering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and promoting justice for the damages suffered,” says a press release by the Secretariat.

The platform is available here

Find out more

Press release

