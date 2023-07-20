Global Fashion E-Retailer SHEIN to Host First-Ever Pop-Up Shopping Experience in Montreal

Discover SHEIN Styles in Person: Montreal Welcomes the Exclusive Pop-Up Shop by Global Fashion E-Retailer

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned global fashion e-retailer SHEIN is excited to announce its first-ever see-now-buy-now pop-up shopping experience in Montreal. The four-day event will take place at Quartier DIX30 from July 27 to July 30, showcasing the latest trends in clothing, accessories, and beauty products.

With an extensive collection that caters to every individual's unique style, the brand has become a go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts. Now, Montreal residents and visitors will have the opportunity to explore SHEIN's incredible range in person.

During the pop-up shopping experience, guests will have an exclusive chance to purchase a wide array of SHEIN clothing, accessories, and beauty products perfect for festival season and back-to-school shopping. One of the event's highlights will be the availability of pieces from the highly sought-after SHEIN X collection, a unique program empowering fashion designers, helping them realize their dreams which launched in 2021 and is known for collaborations with almost 3,000 fashion designers and artists from over 20 countries, including 70 Canadian designers.

In addition to the diverse product offerings, the event will feature several exciting activities for attendees. A popsicle stand will be available, offering customizable treats to keep shoppers refreshed and energized. Furthermore, guests will have the opportunity to participate in games and giveaways, with the chance to win exclusive pieces from SHEIN.

The event will be held at Quartier DIX30, a premier shopping destination in Montreal and will be open during mall hours, ensuring ample time for fashion enthusiasts to explore the pop-up shop.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to shop the latest fashion trends and experience the SHEIN brand firsthand. Join us at Quartier DIX30 from July 27 to July 30, and immerse yourself in the world of SHEIN.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. The brand uses on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to its agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling it to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. In April 2022, the company announced evoluSHEIN, a purpose-driven collection made with preferred materials such as recycled polyester and forest-friendly viscose. From its global offices, SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com.

About SHEIN X

SHEIN X empowers creativity by providing fashion designers, artists, and brands unprecedented access to our supply chain, technology, and marketing resources. We are on a mission to make the business of fashion accessible to all. Since launching in early 2021, SHEIN X has partnered with almost 3,000 designers and artists from over 20 countries. SHEIN X has launched nearly 2,000 collections with more than 25,000 original creations in the last two years, including 70 Canadian designers and Artists having joined this program since 2021.

Pop-Up Microsite | ca.shein.com/camontreal

Instagram | @shein_ca

#SHEINmtl

Contact:

Dayna Baker

SHEIN

dayna@conversationagency.ca

(289) 387-1078

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/773e64ff-6f93-42e3-9b0d-4ae6a6169122