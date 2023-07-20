Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The animal antibiotics and antimicrobials industry is poised for significant changes and advancements in the near future as concerns over antimicrobial resistance and the need for sustainable animal agriculture intensify. With increasing global demand for animal protein and the potential public health risks associated with antibiotic misuse in animal production, there is a growing focus on developing alternatives and adopting responsible antimicrobial use practices. The industry is witnessing a shift towards the development and implementation of innovative solutions, including vaccines, probiotics, prebiotics, and other biosecurity measures, to reduce the reliance on antibiotics. Regulatory measures are also being implemented to enforce stricter controls and promote responsible antibiotic use in livestock and aquaculture production. Additionally, advancements in precision farming, diagnostics, and digital technologies are enabling better monitoring of animal health, early disease detection, and targeted antimicrobial interventions. The near future will likely see a more integrated and holistic approach to animal health management, emphasizing prevention, improved biosecurity, and sustainable practices. This transition will not only address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance but also ensure the continued production of safe and healthy animal products while safeguarding public health.

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.7 Billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $5.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, and the implementation of regulations to prevent the spread of animal diseases. Rising animal healthcare spending and the growing demand for pet insurance are further expected to drive the growth of this market. The untapped emerging markets such as China, India, and Brazil and growth in the overall companion animal population are also expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $4.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2026 $5.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% Market Size Available for 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021–2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type of product, Mode of Delivery, Animal Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth in the companion animal population Key Market Drivers Rising demand for animal-derived food products

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market major players covered in the report, such as:

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Elanco Animal Health (US)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Phibro Animal Health (US)

Virbac (France)

Vetoquinol SA (France)

HIPRA (Spain)

Ceva Santé Animale (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc (UK)

Kyoritsu Seiyaku (Japan)

Tianjin Ringpu (China)

China Animal Husbandry (China)

Endovac Animal Health (US)

Zydus (India)

Indian Immunologicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

UCBVET (US)

American Reagent Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Huvepharma Inc. (US)

Ayurvet (India)

Ashish Life Science (India)

Inovet (Belgium)

Lutim Pharma (India)

and ECO Animal Health (US)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market based on By Type of Product, Mode of Delivery, and Animal Type at the regional and global level.

By Type of Product

Tetracyclines

Penicillins

Sulfonamides

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Lincosamides

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporins

Other Antimicrobials and Antibiotics

By Mode of Delivery

Premixes

Oral Powder

Oral Solution

Injection

Others

By Animal Type

Food-Producing Animals Cattle Pigs Poultry Sheep and Goats Other Food-producing Animals

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals



Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market include:

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies play a crucial role in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of animal antibiotics and antimicrobials. They invest in research and development to create new veterinary drugs, ensure their safety and efficacy, and obtain regulatory approvals.

Farmers and Livestock Producers: Farmers and livestock producers are significant stakeholders in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market as they are the end-users of these products. They utilize antibiotics and antimicrobials to maintain animal health, prevent and treat infections, and promote growth and productivity in livestock and aquaculture operations.

Veterinary Professionals: Veterinarians and veterinary professionals are essential stakeholders who prescribe, administer, and oversee the use of antibiotics and antimicrobials in animals. They play a vital role in ensuring responsible use, proper dosing, and the prevention of antibiotic resistance through diagnostic testing and treatment protocols.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Europe, have a significant impact on the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market. They set guidelines, standards, and regulations for the approval, distribution, and use of these products, with a focus on promoting responsible use and minimizing the risk of antimicrobial resistance.

Animal Health Organizations: Organizations dedicated to animal health, welfare, and the promotion of responsible antimicrobial use are important stakeholders. They provide guidance, education, and advocacy to farmers, veterinarians, and the public, promoting best practices and raising awareness about the importance of judicious antibiotic use in animals.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academic organizations contribute to the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market by conducting studies, clinical trials, and research to understand the efficacy, safety, and potential alternatives to antibiotics. Their work drives innovation and helps develop new strategies for disease prevention and treatment in animals.

Consumers and Public Health Organizations: Consumers and public health organizations are increasingly concerned about the use of antibiotics in animal production and its impact on human health. They advocate for responsible antibiotic use, sustainable farming practices, and the reduction of antibiotic-resistant infections, influencing market trends and driving demand for alternatives and transparency in the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Zoetis (US) acquired entered into an agreement with Trianni Inc. (US) to develop transgenic monoclonal antibody platforms for the discovery of new veterinary treatmentsThe acquisition of

In 2020, Zoetis (US) received FDA approval for Marboquin

In 2019, Elanco (US) collaborated with AgBiome to develop nutritional health products for porcine animals.

In 2019, Elanco Animal Health (US) Announced the acquisition of Bayer’s Animal Health Business, thereby expanding its own companion animal business and portfolio mix by creating a balance between its food animal and companion animal segments

In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) acquired Sanofi’s Animal Health business (Merial), and Sanofi took over Boehringer Ingelheim’s Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business. The acquisition of Merial made BI the world’s second-largest animal health company

